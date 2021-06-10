Photos | Clovis High soph cracks 4:10 mark at 1,600-meters

Clovis High sophomore Christopher Caudillo posted a personal-best 4:09.67 to win the 1,600-meter race at the CIF Central Section North Area Quaifying meet at Clovis East High School. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It didn’t take long for Clovis High School sophomore Christopher Caudillo to stake out his name in the area’s track and field world. On Thursday, he posted a personal best 4:09.67 in the 1,600-meter race. That broke the school record of 4:10:36 set by Gary Gonzales 40 years ago.

Caudillo, who won the 3,200-meter race at Thursday’s CIF Central Section North Area meet in 9:18.05, broke the school record in that distance earlier this season with an 8:51.98 time.

Clovis North sophomore Miliana Pérez won the 1,600-meter race (4:49.58), placed second in the 800-meter race (2:15.56) and fourth in the 3,200-meter race (11:14.25).