Senior guard Aly Gámez optimistic heading into conference championships

Fresno State senior guard Aly Gámez played her final home game in a 75-74 Mountain West Conference game loss to UNLV on Feb. 27, 2021. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Aly Gámez is the walking definition of optimism.

That should come in handy when the Fresno State women’s basketball team faces Nevada at 2:30 p.m. Monday (March 8) in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference in Las Vegas. Fresno State defeated Nevada 78-70 and 75-61 in mid-January conference games at home.

The senior guard and her team finished their regular season with back-to-back losses to UNLV last week.

The second loss was excruciating to watch, as Fresno State fell behind by 21 points, clawed back to take an 10-point lead in the third quarter, and ended up losing 75-74 on Feb. 27.

The Bulldogs appeared to be in good shape when sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder scored on a layup to give the home team a 74-66 lead with 2:45 left in the game. However, she was called for a technical foul (UNLV made both free throws), and later missed a pair of free throws that would have given Fresno State a three-point lead with 25 seconds left.

A layup later gave UNLV a 1-point lead.

A steal by Gámez with 5 seconds left gave Fresno State another chance, but a last-second shot went astray.

Fresno State senior guard Aly Gámez goes up for a layup against three UNLV defenders in a 75-74 Mountain West Conference game loss on Feb. 27, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The ending was similar to a 68-66 loss to UNLV three days earlier.

So, you would think Fresno State has little momentum heading into this weekend’s Mountain West Conference Championships in Las Vegas, right?

Wrong? At least believes Gámez.

“I think actually it did the opposite for us to see that we can play together and come back from 21 points,” said Gámez during a phone interview. “We didn’t want to lose, obviously; but, I think that’s going to be a big confidence boost for us going into the tournament.”

Fresno State finished fourth in the conference with a 12-6 record, just behind UNLV’s 13-5 record. The Bulldogs split their conference games against first-place New México (10-3) and second-place Colorado State (11-4).

“We started off really slow and we dug ourselves a hole being down 21 points,” said Gámez, who finished the Feb. 27 game with 10 points and 4 steals. “We showed and we proved that we can close that gap, and come together as a team.”

The coronavirus – which struck just when Fresno State was looking forward to the conference championships following a 25-7 season that included the conference regular-season title with a 16-2 record – also impacted this season.

The Bulldogs played to empty arenas because of restrictions. Not having those fans was noticeable, said Gámez, a business major.

“The crowds always gave us an extra boost,” she said. “There’s been definitely an adjustment for us this year.”

There weren't many live fans who witnessed UNLV score a last-minute 75-74 win in Mountain West Conference play against Fresno State on Feb. 27, 2021. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The team’s goal, she said, has been to win the conference championship and go to the NCAA tournament.

The COVID-19 protocol has also meant Gámez has seen little of her family from Texas.

“I’ve seen my family once or twice since the season started,” said Gámez. “That’s been one of the biggest things that I’ve had to adjust to.”

The Texas freeze that left millions without electricity also affected her sisters and father. Gámez stayed in touch with them, although there was nothing she could do about the lack of electricity.

Gámez remains focused on basketball. She’s not even thinking about next season (the NCAA has ruled that players have an extra year of eligibility).

“I’m focused on these last few games and win the championship,” she said. “And after that, then my focus will shift toward making my decision on what I want to do.”

Ever the optimist.