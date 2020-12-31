Racing in Arizona to get a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics

Andrea Ramírez Limón of México ran a personal best of 2:26:34 to place sixth at The Marathon Project on Dec. 20, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Andrea Ramírez Limón, a 28-year-old accountant from México City, didn’t win the women’s portion of The Marathon Project on a flat course on the Gila River Indian Reservation on Dec. 10.

So, why was she smiling and raising her arms in celebration as she finished sixth in a field of elite women, some 6 minutes behind the winner?

That’s because Ramírez Limón earned a spot in the Tokyo Olympic Games by finishing in a personal best 2 hours, 26 minutes and 34 seconds.

“I’m just assimilating what I got. I’m proud because all the work we do in training is reflected, even in times of a pandemic,” said Ramírez Limón after the Comité Olímpico Mexicano confirmed her time and ticket to Tokyo.

“I feel ecstatic to achieve the greatest dream of my life.”

Her previous best marathon was 2:32:36 at the Houston Marathon in January 2020.

It mattered little that Ramírez Limón finished out of the top three who shared the prize money. What mattered most was finishing under the Olympic qualifying standard of 2:29:30.

“The race was very good, the weather was excellent and I ran alone but with much determination and much desire to get the Olympic Games mark,” said Ramírez Limón, who celebrated her birthday two weeks before the race.

Ramírez Limón maintained a 5:36-per-mile average through the first half of the race, before picking it up to finish with a 5:35 pace.

“I knew the times I had every 5 kilometers, and every time I went faster, faster, faster,” she said. “Then each time the goal seemed closer and more palpable,” said Ramírez Limón, who began running about eight years ago.

Ramírez Limón was coming off a personal-best 1:10:20 in the World Half Marathon Championships in October. She finished a second behind countrywoman Úrsula Sánchez in that race.

“I just continued training the same at the same pace, but I increased the kilometers in November,” said Ramírez Limón.

Getting a chance to get to the Olympics was not easy.

“I think this year for the Olympic Games was a more demanding qualifying standard, and the level of the Mexican women now is a bit higher,” she said. “I am very proud of all of them, that we are running very hard and each time improving our marks.”

Ramírez Limón should be no stranger to running fans in the San Joaquín Valley. In 2019, she won a competitive 5-kilometer race at Woodward Park where she broke the course record with a time of 16:33.2.

Sánchez also had great news at the Arizona race with a time of 2:29:11, a personal best that also qualified her for the Tokyo Olympics.

Like Ramírez Limón, she also ran alone for most of the race. Her half-marathon time was 1:13:43, which is a 5:38-per-mile pace. However, she slowed near the end and averaged a 5:41 mile pace.

Fellow Mexican Brenda Flores finished with a 2:32:18 time.

Puerto Rico’s Beverly Ramos broke the national record with a time of 2:33:09.

The U.S.’s Sara Hall posted the second-fastest time for an American woman with a winning time of 2:20:32.

On the men’s side, Fresno’s CJ Albertson was 10th in a personal-best 2:11:18. Boston’s Martin Hehir won in 2:08:59.

Nico Montañez bested his marathon record by 20 seconds with a time of 2:14:07.