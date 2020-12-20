CJ Albertson gives himself a C grade, despite personal marathon best

Clovis Community College cross country coach CJ Albertson grimaces as he crosses the finish line with a personal-best 2:11:18 at The Marathon Project featuring elite marathoners Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

A personal best marathon against an elite field at The Marathon Project was hard to swallow for Clovis Community College cross country coach CJ Albertson on Sunday.

The time – 2 hours, 11 minutes, 18 seconds (a 5-minute mile pace) – wasn’t the source of his harsh grading. It was that he felt he could have done better and broken the 2:10 mark.

“I mean that wasn’t a great race for me at all,” said Albertson minutes after finishing 10th on a 4.3-mile loop at the Gila River Indian Reservation on Sunday.

Clovis Community College cross country coach CJ Albertson said he didn’t run his best, but managed a personal-best 2:11:18 at The Marathon Project featuring elite marathoners Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“It’s pretty disappointing, but it’s still the fastest I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Albertson. “I guess if you’re going to have a bad day, like I always say, make your bad days average. So this was a bad day and I made it average.”

Albertson’s previous best was 2:11:49 in February at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials where he placed seventh.

Sunday’s race, which was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was won by Martin Hehir. The Boston Track Club runner, who finished ahead of Albertson at the Olympic Trials, shaved more than two minutes off his personal best with a winning time of 2:08:59.

Five runners broke the 2:10 mark.

Sara Hall was uncontested in the women’s race, clocking a 2:20:32 for the second-fastest marathon by an American female.

