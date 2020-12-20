Sports
CJ Albertson gives himself a C grade, despite personal marathon best
A personal best marathon against an elite field at The Marathon Project was hard to swallow for Clovis Community College cross country coach CJ Albertson on Sunday.
The time – 2 hours, 11 minutes, 18 seconds (a 5-minute mile pace) – wasn’t the source of his harsh grading. It was that he felt he could have done better and broken the 2:10 mark.
“I mean that wasn’t a great race for me at all,” said Albertson minutes after finishing 10th on a 4.3-mile loop at the Gila River Indian Reservation on Sunday.
“It’s pretty disappointing, but it’s still the fastest I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Albertson. “I guess if you’re going to have a bad day, like I always say, make your bad days average. So this was a bad day and I made it average.”
Albertson’s previous best was 2:11:49 in February at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials where he placed seventh.
Sunday’s race, which was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was won by Martin Hehir. The Boston Track Club runner, who finished ahead of Albertson at the Olympic Trials, shaved more than two minutes off his personal best with a winning time of 2:08:59.
Five runners broke the 2:10 mark.
Sara Hall was uncontested in the women’s race, clocking a 2:20:32 for the second-fastest marathon by an American female.

