Fresno’s CJ Albertson looks forward to racing against elite marathon field Sunday

CJ Albertson nears the end of breaking the 50-kilometers (31 miles) track record with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30.28 seconds on Nov. 8 at the Buchanan High School track. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

What drives CJ Albertson, a relative rookie with five “normal” marathons under his belt in a marathon career that stretches about 2 years and 1 month?

The 27-year-old cross country coach at Clovis Community College will be among 50 elite male marathoners who will race on a 4.3-mile loop at the Gila River Indian Reservation near Chandler, Arizona as part of The Marathon Project.

The projected time: Less than 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Albertson predicts that as many as 10 runners will break that mark. He’ll enter the race with the 13th-fastest time, a 2:11.49 he clocked in February to finish seventh at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.

He has run a 2:09 marathon this year, albeit it was unsanctioned because he ran it on a treadmill just to see if he could do it. That time would be the third-fastest among the 50 elite runners who come from the U.S., Canada and México.

“My goal is just to have run, to be able to race again,” said Albertson during a Dec. 16 virtual press conference. “To actually see people and run with people. It’ll be a fun, long run (that) hopefully won’t take more than 2:10.”

Like most other marathoners, Albertson has had slim pickings when it comes to testing the competition.

Last month, he broke the world 50-kilometer record by running 125 laps at Buchanan High School (his alma mater) in 2:42:30.28.

His only other competitive marathon this year was the Olympic trials.

Albertson who has signed with Brooks Running but has no coach.

“I see everybody as my coach,” said Albertson. “We have the internet. Most of the guys running, I know what they are doing. I get insight from their training, from other coaches in history.

“I take that information and mold it into what works for me. It’s just a lot of fun for me. We’ll see what happens.”

Albertson is known for his prodigious mileage.

In November, he ran about 720 miles, according to his Strava account.

That averages to 24 miles a day.

Most elite marathoners will log about 100-120 miles a week.

When Albertson laces up his Brooks at 8 a.m. Sunday (Mountain Standard Time, or 7 a.m. California time), he’ll be surrounded by plenty of speed.

– Amanuel Mesel Tikue, a native of Eritrea, posted a 2:08:17 at the 2013 Valencia Marathon.

– José Antonio Uribe Marino, one of two Mexicans in the field, has a best of 2:08:55 and hopes to break the Olympic standard of 2:11:30 and represent his country at the 2021 Olympics.

– Scott Fauble, a 29-year-old Coloradan, is the 11th-fastest American marathon runner with a 2:09:09 best. He finished a disappointing 12th at the Olympic trials and hopes to redeem himself in Arizona.

– Jared Ward, 32, was third at the 2016 Olympic trials and sixth at the Río Olympics. His best is 2:09:25.

– Canada’s Cameron Levins holds his country’s national marathon record with a 2:09:25.

Only the top three finishers share in the prize money: $5,000 for first, $2,000 for second, and $1,000 for third.

Albertson relishes getting into a game of speed with that company.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. Exhilarating fun,” he said. “This feels totally different. Just grinding by yourself doesn’t feel great.”

Albertson is enjoying his sudden success at longer distances

Although he held four of Arizona State’s 10 all-time records when he graduated, he didn’t consider himself “that great in college.”

“When I look back, that just absolutely crushed me that college cross country and the college 5k weren’t doing the type of long runs that I was doing,” said Albertson after his 50k-record run.

He would go run 30 miles “for no reason.”

“So, I guess I always had that long distance in me. I just never really, like put it together; that I’d actually be a good marathoner.”

México’s Luis Fernando Ostos Cruz will make his marathon debut. He has a 1:03:03 best in the half marathon.

The women’s field is led by 37-year-old Sara Hall, who made her marathon debut in 2015 and clocked a personal-best 2:22.01 at the 2020 London Marathon. That makes her the sixth-fastest American.

Other contenders include Kellyn Taylor (2:24:29 best) and Emma Bates (2:25:27 best).

Four Mexican runners – Ursula Patricia Sánchez García (2:29:32); Vianey De La Rosa Rojas (2:32:01), Andrea Ramírez Limón (2:32:36), and Brenda Flores (2:34:57) – will also compete.

Puerto Rico’s Beverly Ramos has a best of 2:36:28.

USA Track and Field (USATF) and The Marathon Project have partnered to include 4½ hours of live and same-day coverage.

Live webcast coverage will start at 6:45 a.m. on USATF.TV+ with Paul Swangard, Desiree Linden and Bernard Lagat. (The site requires a USATF.TV+ Plus membership).

NBCSN will broadcast a 90-minute replay of the race from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Check listings.