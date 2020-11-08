Another distance running record falls to CJ Albertson on a rainy day

CJ Albertson smiles as he nears the end of his track record 50-kilometers (31 miles) run with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30.28 seconds. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Is there anything that can stop CJ Albertson, a late-bloomer in the marathon field, from breaking more records?

Apparently not.

Sunday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Buchanan High School campus, Albertson survived rain and wind, a sudden bathroom stop at about the 14-mile mark, and, running solo the final 10 miles to pocket another world record.

Plus, he had to run 125 laps.

His time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, and 30.28 seconds bested the previous record by 1 minute, 8 seconds.

“My pace dropped off after that bathroom break,” said the 27-year-old Albertson, who began his record quest shortly after 7:32 a.m. in light rain that got heavier during the early miles.

About 75 fans showed up at Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch CJ Albertson track record run for 50-kilometers (31 miles) in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30.28 seconds. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The break broke up his rhythm of 78-second laps, and slowed him down by almost 40 seconds.

“I knew I was ahead of world record pace, so I had some leeway,” he said.

It took Albertson about two miles to get back into rhythm.

“I didn’t feel terrible, but I didn’t feel good,” said Albertson, whose exploit was watched by about 75 rain-drenched fans that included his parents, Kent and Cathy Albertson.

His pacers – brother-in-law Seth Totten of Sacramento and Malcolm Richards of San Francisco – kept him on a 5:14-mile pace until they had to bow out.

Richards – who held the world indoor marathon record until Albertson broke it last year – was the first to drop out.

Then Totten, who has a 2:14 marathon under his belt.

“They were just trying to go as long as they could for around 20 miles,” said Albertson, the cross country coach at Clovis Community College. “They did perfectly.”

CJ Albertson hangs out his tongue as he nears the end of his record run for 50-kilometers (31 miles) in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30.28 seconds. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Running the last 10 miles alone didn’t bother the Buchanan High alum that much.

“I kind of got back into a rhythm and started to feel good again,” said Albertson, who noted that there are good and bad moments during a race at marathon distance or longer.

“You have good miles and you have times when you feel terrible, but you know you’re going to feel better.”

The only question at that point was if Albertson would maintain the world record pace alone.

What went through his mind?

“You try to go blank for part of it. I’m just trying to sing along with the music,” he said. “I’m also checking in with my body, making sure my arms are relaxed, my legs are relaxed, and that I’m getting good pop off the ground.

“Sometimes i can get a little bit flat, so when you’re running you’re not going anywhere.”

That means his hips are powering his drive.

“For the most part, I just tune out and run and hope that the laps go by fast.”

CJ Albertson nears the end of 124 laps on his way to breaking the 50-kilometers (31 miles) track record with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes, 30.28 seconds. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Albertson had a marathon time of just over 2:16. He ran his final lap in 76 seconds.

He only stumbled when it came time to speak. He thanked the supporters, then couldn’t think of anything else to say.

Albertson, who ran his first marathon two years ago (Fresno’s Two Cities Marathon) while buying discounted running shoes, ran a personal-best 2:13:40 at the 2019 California International Marathon in Sacramento. That was four seconds behind the winner.

He is now preparing for an elite-only marathon in Chandler, Arizona on Dec. 20. Albertson hopes to break 2:10.

Albertson, whose training schedule has been impacted by the forest fires and the COVID-19 pandemic, figures to intensify his workouts.

“Today is a good starting point,” he said.

• Two weeks ago, he purchased a treadmill and decided to run 50 kilometers.

“I woke up a little tired, and I didn’t feel like getting my gels and everything else set up on a table and going outside,” he said. “I had Survivor playing, I got lost in the TV shows, and then I was at 50 kilometers.”

His time of about 2:42 would have been a world record on the treadmill, but he had no witnesses.

“The time’s on the treadmill,” said Albertson.

So, what other world record is he chasing?

“Maybe the 100-kilometer track record,” said Albertson. “It’s a fairly prestigious record in a way, and it’s lasted for a little while.”

That record was set in 1983 by Japan’s Nao Kazami in 6:09.14.