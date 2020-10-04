When Boston Marathon got canceled, these 8 runners ran it in Fresno

CJ Albertson, 26, of Fresno, proved his elite status by winning the virtual Boston Marathon in 2:20:42.1. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

There were no Wellesley College coeds blowing kisses or words of encouragement at the halfway mark.

But, then again, the half-mile steep incline that is Heartbreak Hill did not challenge elite marathoner CJ Albertson, who was joined by seven other participants Saturday morning at Woodward Park.

What was an easy training run for Albertson was a bit of salvation for the others who took part in the virtual Boston Marathon, the first officially timed race at Woodward Park since early March when the coronavirus began to shut down all sports activities.

The 124th running of the Boston Marathon scheduled April 20 was grounded as well, which meant more than 30,000 of the best marathoners in the world who met stringent qualifying standards had no dance to attend.

Saturday’s virtual Boston Marathon – run under a sky hazy from nearby forest fires – wasn’t Boston, but it was the next best thing for runners who aren’t used to go six months without competing.

“We’ve been indoors for a long time, and it wasn’t the best day for it,” said Benjamín Madrigal, a 33-year-old Madera South High School teacher/cross country coach. “Just coming out here and moving is great.”

Organizers were surreptitious about the race, making sure it started and finished outside the park. Albertson and seven other participants started at 6 a.m. on a park trail that empties to the Highway 41 frontage road.

Less than 2½ hours later after following a three-loop course into Woodward Park, Albertson finished what part of an effort to get his body ready for a major marathon in December.

CJ Albertson, Fresno / 2:20:42.1

Records have become synonymous with the Buchanan High School/Arizona State star.

Albertson, 26, made his marathon debut in November 2018 when he smashed the Two Cities Marathon mark with a 2:17:40 and followed its up two weeks later with a Bakersfield Marathon-record 2:19:45.3. He also broke the Modesto Marathon mark (2:16:45).

Last December, he finished second by four seconds at Sacramento’s California International Marathon (2:13:40).

CJ Albertson, 26, of Fresno, ran the virtual Boston Marathon in 2:20:42.1 at Woodward Park.

The Clovis Community College cross country coach served the marathon world notice on Feb. 29th when he placed second at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials with a 2:11:49 time.

In December, he hopes to break the 2:10 mark in an Arizona marathon that will bring together 50 top male and 50 top female runners.

“They said they were going to pace that to a sub-2:10, which has always been a goal,” said Albertson. “There’ll definitely be the competition to do it.”

Some of the top Olympic qualifying trials marathoners will be in Phoenix for the Dec. 20 race.

In the meantime, Albertson has his sights on a 50-kilometer (31 miles) run on the Buchahan High track on Nov. 8.

“It’s just kind of a fun thing I’m doing,” he said about the 50K race. His goal is break 2:43:38.

Saturday, he didn’t have much of a strategy. Albertson said he’s not “in peak fitness” yet.

“I’m just getting back in shape because I’m just kind of like in the first couple weeks of my training cycle,” said Albertson, who smashed the Two Cities record in 2:14:49 in his 2019 title defense.

Albertson, who broke the indoor marathon record in April 2019 with a time of 2:17:59.4, is looking for things to get back to normal so that he can resume training the Crush cross country team.

“I’m just a normal person. It’s hard to stay motivated when you’re not training for a whole lot, and you know that there’s just nothing major that you have to be ready for,” said Albertson, who moved into his recently purchase home and bought a puppy.

“It’s good for my body just to have kind of a mellow, relaxed break,” said Albertson, whose sponsor contract with Brooks Running was improved following his Olympic Trials.

He looks forward to running his first Boston Marathon soon.

Benjamín Madrígal, Madera / 2:53:40.5

Madrigal’s goal was to break the 3-hour mark, which he did while helping a fellow runner break that mark as well.

“More than anything, my goal was to get out here and just run,” said Madrigal, who would have run in his sixth Boston Marathon this year. “Everything seems to be getting cancelled.”

Benjamín Madrigal, 33, of Madera, ran the virtual Boston Marathon in 2:53:40.5.

Madrigal, who helped in organizing the virtual marathon, said the group “wanted to do something for the community where we can social distance.”

“It was great to be able to do this,” said Madrigal, a type 1 diabetic whose marathon-best of 2:34 came when he won the 2014 Mountains to Beach Marathon in Ventura.

Madrigal, 33, was bummed the Boston race was cancelled, but “there’s much worse things that can happen.”

“Today was having fun,” he said. “I was pushing myself but enjoying it and staying in aerobic pace since the air quality is pretty bad.”

Madrigal has been lifting weights, doing push up/pull ups and working out on a spin bike and treadmill in an effort to stay in shape indoors.

“I’m totally blessed to be out here today and just break three hours,” said Madrigal. “I haven’t really run outside much for about a month.”

Anne Maher, Kingsburg / 2:53:49.4

The 33-year-old mother of two doesn’t get to run much because of being a mother, so Boston would have been a treat.

“I still want to do it someday,” said Maher, who posted a personal-best marathon time with the pacing of Madrigal. “I was suppose to go to Boston for the first time in 2020.

“Today was a replacement, but it was fun and it was a way to be a part of the running community,” said Maher, who began running a little more than 10 years ago “to get in shape for my wedding.”

She “caught the running bug.”

Anne Maher, 33, of Kingsburg, finished the virtual Boston Marathon in 2:53:40.5.

She now has finished two virtual marathons and three actual marathons.

Not having any running events in the Fresno area since March, said Maher, has been a bummer.

“I did think road races would be back by now,” she said.

Maher, who works part-time for a farmer, praised the organization of the virtual marathon.

“I felt very safe, and I would like to see more smaller racing events happen,” said Maher. “I think it can be done safely.”

Martín Munguía Jr., Riverdale / 3:09.19.1

The 26-year-old school secretary ran on the Riverdale High School cross country but didn’t really focus on running until he started coaching cross country at his alma mater.

“I started running maybe three or four years ago,” said Munguía, who was looking forward to running his first Boston Marathon.

The coronavirus also forced the cancellation of Fresno’s Two Cities Marathon.

“This would have been my fourth year running Two Cities,” said Munguía, who stands out among the crowd because of his past-shoulder-length hair.

Martín Munguía Jr., 26, of Riverdale, finished the virtual Boston Marathon in 3:09:19.1.

Saturday, Munguía got caught in the excitement of the virtual marathon and started out too fast.

“I don’t even know how long it’s been since I’ve raced, so I totally got hooked up in the excitement,” said Munguía, who usually runs a 2:55-to-3:00 marathon.

However, he was happy to be running.

“It felt pretty good. There were some rolling hills, but, it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Munguía has been frustrated by the cancellation of so many races because he sets his training goals to a specific race.

“I see a marathon four months out and then I start training for it,” he said. “Everything I’ve been training for gets cancelled, so mentally that kind of bums you out.”

Alex Silverman, Oakhurst / 3:30:11.5

The 63-year-old Silverman has been running for about six years because “my kids didn’t want me to be a sad, old man.”

The semi-retired door/millwork business owner is now in fast company, having claimed his marathon personal best on Saturday.

It helps that Albertson is his running coach.

Alex Silverman, 63, of Oakhurst, ran a 3:30:11.5 in the virtual Boston Marathon.

“He keeps me strong,” said Silverman, who has run 20 marathons, including Boston.

“There’s nothing like running Boston. The crowds, they’re phenomenal, They’re nonstop on both sides of the street,” said Silverman. “It’s one of a kind. I will be there next year.”

The virtual marathon, he said, was solid.

“The support was outstanding,” he said. “It was really good, but the air wasn’t that great.”

Kyle Grossman, Fresno / 4:27:52.4

For the 26-year-old Grossman, who was born premature, has not let autism stop him from his love of running.

In 2018, he ran the Boston Marathon as part of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

Kyle Grossman, 26, of Fresno, finished the virtual Boston Marathon in 4:27:52.4.

Saturday, he ran the virtual marathon followed by Team Kyle: His father, Neil; his mother, Dori; and, others. His supporters followed Grossman on bikes.

Grossman, a regular fixture at area races, hopes to qualify for Boston next year.

Shainalea Zelazo, Oakhurst / 4:46:43.1

Don’t let that time fool you.

The 46-year-old runner just completed a 100-kilometer (62 miles) race the previous weekend, so her running legs weren’t at their best.

The virtual race was originally scheduled as a training run for her 100k in Utah, but organizers postponed the virtual Boston Marathon due to the bad air quality from the forest fires.

Shainalea Zelazo, 46, of Oakhurst approaches the finish line of the virtual Boston Marathon. She was one of eight runners who finished the race.

She has twice run the Boston Marathon.

“I’m bummed that it was cancelled but, to be honest, I like the weather here better,” she said. “Boston’s always like either super hot, or cold, or both at the same time so it’s hard to train for.”

Zelazo – who ran the 800- and 1,500-meter distances at Trona High School and continued running at Modesto Junior College and Stanislaus State – is an assistant cross country coach at Yosemite High School.

She took up long-distance running about eight years ago because she “missed competing.”

Her personal best in the marathon is 3:38.

John Volkman, Fresno

Marathons are nothing new for the 70-year-old retired high school librarian. He has 20 Boston Marathons under his belt, and has run a marathon in all 50 states. He is in the midst of running twice in each state (he’s at 38 states in his second go-round).

When the virtual Boston Marathon was postponed, his wife, Jodi, found a marathon in Iowa three weeks ago and ran that one in clear air. He has entered another marathon in Kansas later this month.

But, Boston remains his favorite.

John Volkman, 70, of Fresno, ran 20 miles of the virtual Boston Marathon. The retired librarian has run 20 Boston Marathons.

“The million people that are out there cheering for you when you go to Boston for that weekend is great. You’re a celebrity,” said Volkman, who proposed to his wife on Heartbreak Hill in 2014.

“Everybody, when they find out that you’re running the Boston Marathon, they say ‘Oh, here, let me help you with that.’ It’s just fantastic. I love going back to that area.”

Volkman ran 20 miles of the marathon because he didn’t want to string so many marathons together after having heart surgery in the fall of 2019.

He has a marathon best of 2:57:25 (1985 California International Marathon).

“I can cover the ground, but it’s just not nearly as fast as I could do a year ago,” said Volkman.