COS’s Ramírez claims state cross country title; FCC women and men advance in soccer playoffs
Ventura College sophomore Sophia Cortina and College of the Sequoias sophomore Ismael Ramírez went into the California Community College Cross Country Championships with similar game plans Saturday morning: Start off slowly but maintain contact with the lead group.
That paid off as Cortina captured the women’s title with a time of 18:28 on the 5-kilometer course at Woodward Park, while Ramírez won a finishing sprint against San Diego Mesa College’s Stefan Rasmuson to win the men’s 4-mile race in 20:14.
Ramírez became the second COS runner to win an individual cross country title following Mario Macías 19 years ago.
In another busy day for junior college athletes, the Fresno City women’s soccer team punched their ticket to the second-round of the Northern California regionals with a 3-0 win over visiting Foothill College.
The Rams, now 19-2-2, got two goals off corner kicks from Kiki Montano and Julianna Garica and a goal from freshman Megan Galván. Anai Rosas got assists on both corner kicks.
That win came hours after the Fresno City men scored a 2-0 win against Cabrillo College to also advance in the regionals. The Rams got a pair of goals from sophomore Mason González.
Meanwhile, the Clovis Community men’s team lost 2-1 to Cañada in two overtimes.
The Clovis Community women’s squad beat Cañada 2-1 in a first-round playoffs.
This story will be updated.
