Herring to defend WBO title against Roach Jr. at Chukchansi Park on Nov. 9

Chukchansi Park will host the Nov. 9 WBO junior lightweight title defense by Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring against No. 1 contender Lamont Roach Jr. in a celebration of Veterans Day.

Stockton’s undefeated Gabriel Flores Jr. (16-0, 9 KOs) will appear on the undercard.

The title bout and a co-feature will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The undercard stream on the same multi-sport streaming service at 3:30 p.m.

“This will be a special event for the City of Fresno and our veterans,” said event oganizer Rick Mirigian. “Jamel is an American hero, and we are honored that he will be defending his title in front of thousands of veterans, millions of subscribers worldwide and active service members.”

Herring is a Marine Corps veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq. He is 20-2 (10 KOs).

Herring captured the WBO title with an upset decision over Masayuki Ito in May. Herring fought in Fresno in September 2018.

Roach (19-0-1, 7 KOs) has won three bouts in a row following an April 2018 draw against Orlando Cruz.

Flores has fought three times in Fresno.

The bouts are promoted by Top Rank in association with Golden Boy.

WBC/WBO super lightweight world champion José Ramírez will host a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the concourse at the stadium the day of the bouts.

Tickets are priced at $200, $96, $46 and $29. They can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park box office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at mpv.tickets.com or by phone at (559) 320-8497.

Any active or retired service members will receive up to four free tickets by presenting their military ID at the Chukchansi Park box office while supplies last.