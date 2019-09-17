Fresno FC set for rare week: Two games at home, including one against conference leader

Fresno FC plays to a tie, but its fans always enjoy a soccer match Fresno FC and Real Monarchs played to a 1-1 tie on Friday, Aug: 16, 2019. The Foxes move into a second-place tie by picking up a point. Despite the tie, Fresno FC fans show how to enjoy a soccer match. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno FC and Real Monarchs played to a 1-1 tie on Friday, Aug: 16, 2019. The Foxes move into a second-place tie by picking up a point. Despite the tie, Fresno FC fans show how to enjoy a soccer match.

A couple big home matches await the Fresno FC soccer team with just seven matches remaining and the USL Championship playoffs in sight.

It’s rare in the USL to play two games in one week and more rare to have both games at home. The Foxes open the week Wednesday against Rio Grande Valley FC. Western Conference-leading Phoenix Rising FC follows on Saturday. Both matches begin at 7:30 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.

Just how important are these matches for Fresno FC? The Foxes (14-5-8) are tied with Reno 1868 FC for second place in the Western Conference each with 50 points.

Phoenix leads with 71 points and has clinched home-field advantage throughout the 10-team conference playoffs that begin in late October.

Fresno has two more home regular-season matches after this week, Oct. 5 against Seattle Sounders 2 and Oct. 12 against LA Galaxy II.