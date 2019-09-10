A look at Oakland Raiders’ 24-16 win over Denver Broncos

A pregnant woman shows her devotion to the Oakland Raiders in their final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 9.
In their final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 9, the Oakland Raiders drew 52,359 fans to witness a 24-16 win against the Denver Broncos.
Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs tries to break away from a tackle.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr drops back to pass. He completed 22 of 26 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown in a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs breaks away from two would-be tacklers.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco , who completed 21 of 31 attempts for 268 yards and one touchdown in a 24-16 loss, said any loss is difficult to accept.
Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs makes a cut for the outside against the Denver Broncos. Jacobs rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
The Oakland Raiderettes performed in their team’s final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team has moved on from the Antonio Brown issue during remarks to the media after a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
The majority of Oakland Raiders fans with signs signaled out wide receiver Antonio Brown for ridicule after he was released having not played a single down with the Raiders.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell bats down a pass attempt by Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco.
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he was disappointed but not discouraged by the 24-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr gather on the sidelines after cornerback Gareon Conley got hit in the head by the leg of safety Jonathan Abram during a third-quarter tackle.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reaches out to touch the leg of cornerback Gareon Conley who got hit in the head by the leg of safety Jonathan Abram during a third-quarter tackle.
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman swings wide during a run against the Oakland Raiders.
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman finds a hole against the Oakland Raiders defense. He ran for 56 yards in 10 carries.
Oakland Raiders fans helped carry a giant American flag onto the field prior to the final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 9.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr takes an on-field interview after a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
Saxophone player Mike Phillips played the national anthem prior to the final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 9.
In their final Monday Night Football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 9, the Oakland Raiders saw their “normal” fans among the 52,359 fans who showed up to witness a 24-16 win against the Denver Broncos.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Dwayne Harris heads uphill with a 7-yard gain in a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
An Oakland Raiders fan shows his true colors before a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
The Black Hole erupts in celebration after a second-half touchdown run by rookie running back Josh Jacobs during the Oakland Raiders’ 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs tries to break away from a tackle by Denver Broncos lineback Bradley Chubb.
