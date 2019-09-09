Fresno boxer and 2020 Olympic hopeful honored in Sacramento

Boxer Marc Castro was honored on Assembly Floor on Aug. 26 at the State Capitol in Sacramento. Special to Vida en el Valle

Marc Castro started boxing when he was only 4 years old under the watchful, caring and professional eye of his father.

Now at age 20, Castro’s dream is to win an Olympic gold medal representing his community, his state, and his country as the son of immigrants at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (The last American boxer to win an Olympic gold was light heavyweight Andre Ward in 2004).

Castro’s father and trainer, Tony Castro, is a Salvadoran refugee from San Miguel, El Salvador while his mother, a Mexican immigrant, Lorena Camacho, is from Mexicali, Baja California, México.

Castro, a two-time amateur boxing World Champion and Fresno State student, was recently recognized by the California Legislature in Sacramento.

“His story is one of great success,” said state Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Castro.

Patterson, R-Fresno, introduced Castro at the Assembly floor as “a very talented young man” who is also a resident of the district Patterson represents.

Patterson said Castro might just getting started in his boxing career but has already accomplish a lot at his young age.

“He is not just a talented boxer. He is also a dedicated student,” Patterson said of Castro who is a first-generation college student going into his sophomore year and majoring in kinesiology and sports administration.

At the Capitol, Castro was presented on Aug. 26 with a resolution on the floor of the state Assembly by Patterson, and state Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, in recognition of his outstanding and ongoing contributions to the Central Valley community and his boxing pursuits.

“I am deeply humbled an honored to receive this resolution (Aug. 26) on the floor of the California State Legislature,” said Castro, who was born and raised in Fresno.

With two amateur world titles, and over 170 wins, Castro, continues to strive for greatness to achieve his life-long goal of representing Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

Castro is preparing for the Olympic Qualifier Tournament in October in Columbus, Ohio and subsequently, the Olympic Trials, scheduled for December in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to all those in my community that have helped me get to this point,” Castro said.

Castro plans to go to San Diego to train with professional boxing standout, Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia, at the training camp of Team Canelo, home of middleweight champion and boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

As a member of Team USA in 2015, Castro went on to be the lone American to win a gold medal in Saint Petersburg, Russia at the Junior World Championships. In 2016, he made Team USA again and won another gold medal in Russia at the Youth World Championships becoming the second American to ever do so while also being the youngest member of the USA squad.

In 2017, at age 18, Castro won his first men’s USA National Elite Title, usually reserved for the minimum age of 19 years old. With a record of 170 wins and 7 losses in amateur bouts, in addition to being a two-time Amateur World Champion, Castro is a 16-time National Champion, three-time National Silver Gloves champion, and two- time National Junior Olympics Champion.

Throughout Castro’s boxing career, he has continued to be a full-time student. He graduated in 2017 as Valedictorian from Sunnyside High school in Fresno and was recognized as a “gate keeper” for his work with USA Boxing’s education programs to highlight the importance of scholarship.

“I will continue to work hard to make my family, my community, my state, and hopefully, my country, proud,” Castro said.