Photos: 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon

Debbie Der Torosian of Fresno makes her way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
An unidentified runner goes by Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Laura Fenster of Fresno leads a pack of runners near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Christopher Kime of Lemoore approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Douglas Clark of Palmdale approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jeff Vanaman of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Angélica Lucas of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Angélica Lucas of Fresno has fun as she approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
William Reeves of Ripon approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Hermilo Pérez of Lemoore approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Nate Hamm of Atascadero approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11 ahead of Jeffrey Quick of Fresno.
Lela Urquhart of the unincorporated community of Atlanta in San Joaquín County approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Gayle Pellizzer of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Sebastian Villaseñor of Fresno and Jake Ochoa of Lompoc approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Sunday Aug. 11.
Bigfoot encourages a 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon participant on Sunday Aug. 11.
Angélica Lucas of Fresno encourages a runner during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Stephanie Hamm of Atascadero approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Bigfoot encourages a 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon participant on Sunday Aug. 11.
Alex Silverman of Oakhurst approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Gerardo Camargo of Lindsay approaches the 10-mile mark of the the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Sunday Aug. 11. He is followed by Sebastian Villaseñor of Fresno and Jake Ochoa of Lompoc.
Alejandro Contreras of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Andrea Coanca of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Michael Atkison of Bakersfield approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Elena Espalin of Visalia runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified participant runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Dustin Acree of Madera runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Brandon Porthouse of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Stephen Lovato of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Daniel Colby of Lemoore runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Shuai Hua of San José approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Dan Nuncio of Madera approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Elena Espalin of Visalia and Andrea Coanca of Fresno approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Armando Palacios of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Keith Teramoto of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Larry Carroll of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Mark Barrett of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Alonzo Aranda of Selma approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Moises Lamas of Porterville approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Selina Alamillo of Bakersfield approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Tyler Cannon of Atascadero approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Thalia Davis of Hanford approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Paula Cottle of Visalia runs along Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Paula Cottle of Visalia approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Rob McGuire of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Sam Hernández of Fresno and Selina Alamillo of Bakersfield approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Emma Hedrick of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Sergio López of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Krysten Boele of Clovis stops to take a photo near the 8-mile mark mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jerry Beair of Tulare runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Kaitlin MacChesney of Fresno encourages another participant during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Kaitlin MacChesney of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Sandra Erb of Merced runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Joyce Luen of Hanford approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Joyce Luen of Hanford runs along Shaver Lake near the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Angélica Maldonado of Parlier approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Joe Isaguirre of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Guio Lima of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
David Barrios of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Kelly Martignoni of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jennifer Weiss of Los Angeles approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Sarah McNabb of Visalia approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Shawn Chandler of Lemoore approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Martín Rodríguez of Madera approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Randall Gannon of Shafter approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Kelly Martignoni of Fresno runs along Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Lindsay Dozier of Fresno runs along Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Angelina Maldonado of Fresno and Christina Smith of Clovis approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Lindsay Dozier of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Lindsay Dozier of Fresno is dwarfed by the pine trees near Shaver Lake as she approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Mark Axworthy of Fresno passes another runner during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Richard Soliz of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Chelsey Albertson of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. She was third overall and top female finisher with a time of 1:43:44.5.
Juan Mendoza of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. She finished fourth overall.
Trent Ogan of Lompoc makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Nathaniel Moore of Clovis makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Nathaniel Moore of Clovis appears bored as he nears the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. He won the race in 1:36:07.2.
Joe Amendt of Clovis makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. He finished second.
Nathaniel Moore of Clovis runs past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Sunday Aug. 11. He won in 1:36:11.5.
Nathaniel Moore makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Robert Heugly of Hanford makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Luis Capistrano of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. She finished sixth overall.
An unidentified runner makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Krysten Boele of Clovis approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Debbie Der Torosian of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Amy Errecalde of Bakersfield and another runner approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Two runners make their way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Dan Mortenson of Madera approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Frank Ramírez of Atwater approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Juliet Wahleithner of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Juliet Wahleithner of Fresno runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Csaba Toth of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Clay Manning of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Rob Moore of Coarsegold approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Juliet Wahleithner of Fresno runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Adrián García of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner goes near Shave Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Chelsey Albertson of Fresno runs near Shave Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Robert Heugly of Hanford approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Trent Ogan of Lompoc runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Trent Ogan of Lompoc approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Justin Cook of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Chelsey Albertson of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11. She was third overall and top female finisher with a time of 1:43:44.5.
Benjamin Geddert of Fresno and Jarret Rogers of Visalia approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Michael Hoover of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Caleb Carter of Fresno approaches the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Nathaniel Moore of Clovis makes his way near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Two unidentified runners approach the 10-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Aaron Walk of Burbank gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Adam Kraft of Placerville gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Justin Cook of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Benjamin Geddert of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Juan Mendoza of Fresno runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Rachel Banton of Templeton gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Caleb Carter of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jarret Rogers of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Csaba Toth of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Kyle McHugh of Norco gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Michael Williams of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Martín Munguía Jr. of Riverdale gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jeffrey Quick of Fresno runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Steven Bradon of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Gerardo Camargo of Lindsay gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Jake Ochoa of Lompoc gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Steven Bradon of Fresno runs near Shaver Lake during the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Luis Capistrano of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Juliet Wahleithner of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Hermilo Pérez of Lemoore gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Douglas Clark of Palmdale gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Allison Boettger of St. Louis gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Rebekah Hammer of Auberry gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Gayle Pellizz of Clovis gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
Douglas Clark of Palmdale gets past the 8-mile mark of the 2019 SAR Wild Run Half-Marathon on Aug. 11.
