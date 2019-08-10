Laura Esther Galván: ‘Ha sido difícil llegar pero con corazón y ganas vale’

Laura Esther Galván de México gana oro en los 5,000m femenino este viernes durante los Juegos Panamericanos Lima 2019. / México’s Laura Esther Galván won the women’s 5,000-meter race Friday at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. Agencia EFE

Laura Esther Galván Rodríguez abandonó su precoz jubilación del atletismo para volver en enero y el viernes, siete meses después, ha encontrado un fuerte motivo para celebrar, pues el oro en los 5,000 metros de los Juegos Panamericanos hace, a su juicio, que “haya valido la pena el sacrificio.”

“Independientemente de que haya o no apoyo, lo importante son las ganas que pongas y que haya valido la pena el sacrificio,” manifestó ‘la Gacela de la Sauceda’ poco después de cruzar la meta con un tiempo de 15 minutos, 35 segundos y 47 centésimas.

“Ha sido muy difícil llegar hasta aquí pero valió la pena. Esto es trabajo, pero depende del corazón y las ganas que pongas,” insistió la guanajuatense, quien practicó el atletismo desde los 10 años pero en 2016 lo abandonó para dedicarse de lleno a su carrera como ingeniera de alimentos, que ejerce en Estados Unidos.

Afirmó que su regreso a las pistas fue motivado, “no por lo económico” sino por “un desafío personal” que ha encontrado el apoyo de su familia y su entrenador, Cecilio Blancarte.

“Me siento orgullosa de haber ganado, de haber representado al país,” afirmó la fondista de 27 años, quien terminó en el cuarto lugar en la final panamericana de los 1,500 metros.

Mexican woman wins 5,000-meter gold

Laura Esther Galván Rodríguez abandoned her early retirement from athletics to return in January and on Friday, seven months later, she has found a strong reason to celebrate, because the gold in the 5,000 meters of the Pan American Games proved, in her opinion, that “it was worth the sacrifice. ”

“Regardless of whether or not there is support, the important thing is the desire you put and that it was worth the sacrifice,” said the Gazelle de la Sauceda (her nickname) shortly after crossing the finish line with a time of 15 minutes, 35.47 seconds.

“It has been very difficult to get here but it was worth it. This is work, but it depends on the heart and the desire that you put,” insisted the Guanajuato, who has practiced athletics since he was 10 years old but in 2016 he left it to devote himself to his career as a food engineer, who practices in the United States.

She said that her return to the track was motivated, “not by economics” but by “a personal challenge” that has found the support of his family and his coach, Cecilio Blancarte.

“I am proud to have won, to have represented the country,” said the 27-year-old runner, who finished fourth in the 1,500-meter Pan-American final.