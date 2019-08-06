Legendary King Félix to pitch for Modesto Nuts on Thursday night

Seattle’s Félix Hernández pitches in the fourth inning in an April 13 game against the Houston Astros. King Félix will start for the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

One of baseball’s most dominant pitchers – a Cy Young award winner – will be on the mound Thursday (Aug. 8) when the Modesto Nuts host Inland Empire at John Thurman Field.

Six-time all-star Félix Hernández will make a rehab start, his third of the season, as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

“We are thrilled to host a living legend at John Thurmond Field,” said Nuts general manager Zach Brockman.

“Félix has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the majority of his career,” he added. “Nuts fans are in for a real treat on Thursday night.”

Hernández, a 33-year-old pitcher from Venezuela, has spent his 15 Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners and has a 3.38 ERA in 411 starts. He won the 2010 American Cy Young Award, and threw the 23rd perfect game in Major League history on Aug. 15, 2012.

He threw two perfect innings (which included 13 strikes among his 20 pitches) last Friday in a rehab start for the low-A Everett club.

Thursday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Nuts officials expect a sell-out, and encourage fans to purchase their tickets by calling (209) 572-4487. Tickets can also be bought online at Modestonuts.com.