Gallery: 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Nate Lashley uses body English to try to coach his second shot from the 18th fairway during the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Carlos Ortiz of México watches his tee shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Carlos Ortiz of México watches his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Carlos Ortiz of México watches his second shot on the first hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Carlos Ortiz of México putts on the second green during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina watches his second shot on the second hole at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina watches his second shot on the second hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina waits to putt on the second green at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Danish player Thorbjorn Olesen hits onto the second green during the opening round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Ernie Els of South Africa watches his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer lines up his putt on the second grreen on opening day of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Abraham Ancer of México waits to putt on the second hole during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Amateaur player Brandon Wu of New York hits a tee shot during opening day of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Abraham Ancer of México walks toward the third fairway during the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Abraham Ancer of México hits his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13. (The other ball is that of another player).
Abraham Ancer of México watches his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13. (The other ball is that of another player).
Argentina’s Julián Etulain hits from the rough on the first hole on opening day of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Julián Etulain of Argentina hits his second shot from the rough on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Luis Gagne of Costa Rica hits from the second fairway on the first day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Luis Gagne of Costa Rica hits his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Luis Gagne of Costa Rica watches his second shot on the second hole on the first day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Luis Gagne of Costa Rica waits to putt on the second green on the first day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Argentina’s Julián Etulain hits from the rough on the third hole on opening day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis hits his second shot on the second hold of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis watches his second shot on the second hold of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis watches his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis watches his second shot on the second hold of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis walks toward the second green during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Spain’s Segio Ramos hits from the fairway bunker on the second olf the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Tommy Fleetwood of England watches his second shot from the fairway of the second hole at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas watches his second shot on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13. Vegas failed to make the cut.
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina waits to putt on the 18th green at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13. Grillo birdied the hole and ended the day with a 3-under 68.
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina thanks his caddy Christopher Rice after finishing the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Tiger Woods pitches out from an island surrounded by a sand trap on the second hole of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He managed to par the hole. Woods shot a 1-under 70.
Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the second hole on the first day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Guillermo Pereira of Chile hits from the rough on the opening hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 13.
Sepp Straka hits from the rough on the first hole during the final day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer hits his second shot from the 18th fairway during the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Nate Lashley uses body English to try to coach his second shot from the 18th fairway during the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Marc Leishman of Australia hits his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Despite not being a contender on the final day of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, huge crowds followed Tiger Woods on June 16.
Francesco Molinari of Italy confers with caddy Pello Iguaran Valle before hitting his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up his putt on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Dustin Johnson hits his second shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Amateur Brandon Wu hits his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Nate Lashley hits his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Abraham Ancer of México hits his second shot on the first hole during the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open on June 16.
Jordan Speith waits to hit his second shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Sergio García watches his third shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Ricky Fowler watches his second shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Tiger Woods hits his third shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan watches his second shot on the 18th hole of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16.
Guadalajara, México native Carlos Ortiz and his caddy, Eduardo Castiello, watch the flight of the second shot on the opening hole of the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on June 16. Ortiz shot 4-over par for the day and ended up in a tie for 52nd place.
