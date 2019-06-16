Mexican golfers Ortiz, Ancer don’t win at Pebble Beach ... but make U.S. Open history

Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer’s tee shot on the finishing hole at Pebble Beach hit the tree in the fairway and dropped straight down. Ancer shot 3-over on the final day of the U.S. Open and finished in a tie for 49th at 287. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Abraham Ancer recovered from a terrible start at the 119th U.S. Open Championship, but faltered on Sunday’s final day.

Carlos Ortiz, meanwhile, opened the tournament on a steady note with back-to-back, 1-under par 70s. He too faded over the weekend.

Despite a 5-over-par 287 total for Ancer that left him tied for 49th, and a 6-over-par 288 for Ortiz that left him tied for 52nd, the Mexicans made history.

For the first time, two Mexican golfer made the cut at the same tournament.

Ancer, who won last year’s Australian Open, didn’t have much trouble making birdies. The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma star made 14 birdies and added an eagle during his four rounds.

However, Ancer suffered 9 bogeys and 5 double bogeys to sink any hopes of a top finish.

Ortiz, meanwhile, was plagued by 10 bogeys and three double bogeys. The 28-year-old, former University of North Texas star carded 10 birdies and 1 eagle.

The 2019 U.S. Open belonged to 35-year-old Gary Woodland, a former university basketball player who switched sports. Woodland held off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka to capture his first major championship with a 13-under 271.

Koepka was three shots back at 274.

Woodland claimed the $2,225,000 prize on an overcast Sunday where the temperatures barely hit 60 degrees.

Koepka settled for the second-place prize of $1.35 million.

Bryson DeChambeau of Clovis tied for 35th after shooting a 2-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 1 over par.

Tiger Woods birdied the final hole on Sunday to finish in a tie for 21st at 2-under 282; while Phil Mickelson celebrated his 49th birthday with a birdie on the final hole to finish in a tie for 52nd.