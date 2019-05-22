Sports

Fresno FC goes bold late against Austin FC in 1-0 thriller; moves into second place

By JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno FC forward Qudus Lawal shuns his jersey after his game-winning header in the 86th minute of a 1-0 victory over Austin Bold FC at Chukchansi Park.
With a flick of the head in the 86th minute of play, Fresno FC walked off the Chukchansi Park field as the second-place team in the USL Championship Western Division.

It wasn’t an easy battle against Austin Bold FC, however.

Both teams miss-fired on numerous scoring opportunities, but none so much as the Foxes on a perfect evening for soccer.

Forward Qudus Lawal flicked a pass into the far post in the fading minutes of play for the winner. The goal was the fourth in three matches for Lawal.

Fresno FC forward Qudus Lawal poses for a selfie with fans following a 1-0 win over Austin Bold FC at Chukchansi Park. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

He then proceeded to take off his jersey and race toward the sidelines to celebrate with teammates.

The win improved Fresno FC’s record to 5-4-1 (19 points), second only to New México United (5-6-1, 21 points).

Austin drops to eighth-place (4-3-4, 15 points). There are six points separating the top eight teams.

Fresno FC has won three of its last four matches, including a U.S. Open Cup meeting against El Farolito. It has outscored its opponent, 8-3, during that stretch.

The Foxes go on the road Sunday (May 26) for a USL match against Tacoma Defiance, then head to Colorado Springs for a June 1 match before returning for a June 8 home match against OKC Energy FC.

