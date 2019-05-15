Clovis North freshman Miliana Pérez isn’t backing down from long-distance challenge

Clovis North freshman Miliana Pérez ran behind Buchanan High's Meagen Lowe and Corie Smith from start to finish of the girls 3,200-meter run at the CIF North Area Meet. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Miliana Pérez is only a freshman at Clovis North, so who does she think she is running stride-by-stride alongside Buchanan High greats Meagen Lowe and Corie Smith in the girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter races?

Answer: Good enough to slide past Smith, a junior, for second place in the shorter distance at the May 8 CIF North Area Meet at Madera High School with a personal-best 5:02.54. Lowe, a senior, won in 5:02.39.

“I’ve been chasing them for a long time,” said Pérez after her 1,600-meter race. “I’ve always been about 3-5 seconds away from Corie, but getting a lot closer.”

Pérez – who will be among those competing in Saturday’s (May 18) CIF Central Section Meet at Buchanan High for a chance to advance to the May 24-25 state meet at the same site – will have more chances to catch up with the Buchanan duo and possibly break the 5-minute mark.

Clovis North freshman Miliana Pérez finished third in the girls 3,200-meter race at the CIF North Area Meet. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

She welcomes the challenge.

“Some people don’t like super competition in this race,” said Pérez. “I do.”

Pérez took up running in middle school and balanced that with soccer. However, she gave up soccer in high school so that she could focus on running.

Pérez is expected to challenge at Saturday’s Valley meet in the 1,600-meter race.

She finished third in the area meet in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:16.5, far behind Lowe (10:52.56) and Smith (10:52.6).

“I do look up to them,” said Pérez.

Clovis North junior Isaiah Galindo fnishes ahead of teammate Joshua García in the 3,200-meter run. Third was Central High’s Abel-Rudisha Teffra at the CIF North Area Meet. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

At the area meet, Pérez wasn’t the only Clovis North athlete to shine.

Juniors Isaiah Galindo and Joshua Ochoa placed 1-2 in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.

Ochoa lunged at the finish of the shorter race to post a personal-best 4:24.59. Galindo won in 4:24.43. Central High’s Abel-Rudisha Teffra was third in 4:25.27.

“I told myself mentally to stick with Isaiah,” said Ochoa. “He’s amazing!”

Ochoa said the race was more about placing in the top three than going for time.

“We wanted a pace that was more comfortable,” said Ochoa. “If in the last two laps a sub-4:20 was possible, then we’d kick.”

The duo had to make up a couple of places in the 3,200-meter race, with Galindo winning in 9:44.75 and Ochoa second in 9:45.27. Central High’s Teffra was third in 9:46.05.

At the Valley meet, Galindo said the goal will be to pick up the pace in the final two laps and then kick at the end.

Daniel Viveros, a senior at Liberty High School (Bakersfield) is the national leader in the shot put with a best of 71 feet, 3 inches. Here he is winning the state shot put title as a junior. Vida en el Valle

Among the Latinos to watch at the Valley meet is Liberty High (Bakersfield) senior Daniel Viveros, the defending state champion in the shot put. Viveros has a national-best shot put of 71-3, which he accomplished at the CIF South Area Meet.

Viveros, who is headed to the University of Mississippi, is also ranked among the nation’s best in the discus.