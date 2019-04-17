2019 Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon

Runners in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve half-marathon/10k/5k races got a close-up view of the table top mountain.
Matthew Morales of Visalia won the Ruth McKenzie Half Marathon on April 13.
Nicole McManus of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Becky Cutler of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Scott Hellam of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Ryan Anderson of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Bernardo Ortega of Madera competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Matt Lundy of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Juan Mendoza competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Daniel Shubin of Los Osos competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Nicole McManus of Clovis won the women’s division of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13 in 1:47.29.5.
Two moms and their kids took part in a shorter race on April 13 at the McKenzie Tabletop Preserve.
Two moms and their kids took part in a shorter race on April 13 at the McKenzie Tabletop Preserve.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Brandon Uttich competes in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon.
Runners approach some water puddles.
A runner approaches some water puddles.
José Toribio approaches some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Scott Harlan approaches some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Rudy Montoya approaches some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Nick King approaches some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Alisha Thull approaches some water puddles.
David and Alisha Thull approach some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Runners approach some water puddles.
Debbie Der Torosian approaches some water puddles.
Jeri Rose manages her way past from water puddles.
Kimberly Rose leads Rosa Doos and other runners past some water puddles.
Runners make their way through water puddles.
Runners make their way through water puddles.
Erica Toribio competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
David Hawe competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Stephanie Benchener of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Yvonne Borjas leads some runners in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Ruth Eiermann of Clovis lead a pack of runners in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
This trio took the time for a photo shoot during the McKenzie Presserve raaces on April 13.
Matthew Morales of Visalia competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13. He won the race in 1:27:14.6.
Juan Mendoza of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Matt Lundy of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Joe Isaguirre of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Rosa Doos of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
James Nathan Rodgers of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Aaron Tucker of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Brandon McLemore of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Laura Svoboda of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jarret Rogers of Visalia competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Michele Van Ornum of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Scott Hellam of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Rudy Montoya of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jiaren Wu of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Gayle Pellizzer of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Emmy Hume of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
José Toribio of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Brandon Uttich of Cloivs competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Tarah Gregg of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Erin Wick of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Nick King of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Katie Fries competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Scott Boatwright of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Farin Montañez of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Koda Holeman competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Katheen DeLuca competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Marie Gilbert of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Erin Wick of Clovis zooms past a gate during the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Katie Fries of Fresno nears the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Marie Gilbert of Fresno and Scott Hellam near the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Koda Holeman of Clovis nears the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Amanda Murphy of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Alisha and David Thull competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jeri Rose of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jared Gruszcynski of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Ana Briones of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Liana Tanis of Laekwood and Rebecca Tanis of Oakhurst competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Andrea Quintero of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Kristina Mason of Fresno and Alex Gaytán of Pinedale competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Debbie Der Torrosian of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Sarah McNabb of Visalia competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
David Hawe of Reedley competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Thomas Hodges of Madera competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Stephanie Benchener of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Devin Jones of Friant competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Martín Rodríguez of Madera competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Steve Petersen of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Danielle Rodgers of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Ruth Eiermann of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Sophia Fernández of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Rosa Doos of Fresno finishes up the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Steve Shin of Fresno finishes up the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Carissa Danielson of Clovis finishes up the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Stephanie Benchener finishes the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon with a feather on her cap.
Natasha Reilly of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Kathleen DeLuca of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Dan Nunncio of Madera approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Emmy Hume of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Scott Harlan of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Tony Gaeta of Madera approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Chentillo Aguilar of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
David Shea of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Farin Montañez and Tiffany Begaye near the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Rosa Doos of Fresno approaches the end of the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
David Shea and Scott Harlan competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Carissa Danielson of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Tiffany Begaye of Prather competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Tony Gaeta of Madera and María Robles of Del Rey competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jim Roelandt of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Joe Isaguirre of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Rosa Doos of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Andy Norman of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Krysten Boele of Clovis competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Kristian Calma of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Jennifer Detjen of Madera competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner passes the aid station during the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
An unidentified runner passes the aid station during the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Bridgid Powers of Fresno competed in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve 10K on April 13.
Matthew Morales of Visalia won the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Eric Battles of Madera finished second in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Joel De La Cerda of Grover Beach finished third in the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Nick King of Fresno runs alone during the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Tarah Gregg of Fresno gets closer to finishing the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
Brandon Uttich of Clovis zooms past a gaste during the Ruth McKenzie Preserve Half Marathon on April 13.
