De La Reina del Sur a Combate Américas, Kate del Castillo incursiona en el MMA

Not even the home opener of the 2019 season brought luck to a Modesto Nuts team that had opened the campaign with four consecutive wins.

The Nuts dropped their fourth consecutive game on April 11 against the neighboring Stockton Ports, 6-0, while failing to make a dent against Stockton starter Brady Feigl. The right-hander did not allow a run on two hits with nine strikeouts.