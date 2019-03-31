Ho hum, CJ Albertson shatters another marathon record: 2:16:45 in Modesto

CJ Albertson is making it look ridiculously easy.
Three marathons in the San Joaquín Valley in about four months, three course records!
The Clovis Community College cross country coach added the Modesto Marathon course record Sunday (March 31) with a first-place time of 2:16:45 to ease past Grayson Hough of Davis (2:18:59).
Fresno High teacher Jesús Campos, the former course holder (2:26:53), was third in 2:42:08.
Albertson, a graduate of Buchanan High School and Arizona State, also has the course records for the Bakersfield Marathon (2:19:45.3) and the Two Cities Marathon held in Fresno and Clovis (2:17:40).
Albertson has qualified for the U.S. Men’s Olympic Marathon Trials to be held in February 2020 in Atlanta.
Jonahmaria Weeks of Davis won the women’s division in 2:50:39. Fresno’s Michele Van Ornum was fourth overall among women and first in her age group with a time of 3:22.10.
