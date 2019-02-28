Sierra High proves it belongs in CIF Southern Section playoffs with OT win over Coalinga High

McFarland High head coach Johnny Samaniego knew that if the girls basketball team was to survive to the next round of the Southern California Division III playoffs, they would have to go through senior co-captain Kathy Rodríguez.

The 5-foot-10 center carried the Cougars to the a second-round appointment at 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 28) by scoring a season-high 28 points in a thrilling 68-56 win over Oxnard High on Tuesday night.