Lemoore’s own Anthony Ávila talks about his combat in Fresno

February 27, 2019 06:11 PM

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Anthony Salvador ‘The Shark’ Ávila (18-5) defeated Pablo ‘El Gallo Negro’ Sabori (9-6) in a three round fight in the main combat of the night of ‘Combate Fresno’ that took place Feb. 22 at the Save Smart Center in Fresno.