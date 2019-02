MMA fighter Zoila Frausto talks about her TKO win in Fresno

February 27, 2019 06:09 PM

Madera’s Zoila ‘The Warrior Princess’ Frausto returned to Fresno for Combate Américas event after 3 years out of the sport. The former world champion dominated her opponent Jaimee ‘Queenie’ Nievera for TKO in just 1:52 of the first round.