2019 CIF Central Section boys basketball photo gallery

Immanuel High players celebrate their 70-39 win over Dinuba High to capture the CIF Central Section Division III championship.
Immanuel High senior guard Jordan Rodríguez directs the offense in the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Dinuba High.
Immanuel High senior guard Jordan Rodríguez gets hounded during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Dinuba High.
Immanuel High senior center Kaleb Daglish goes up for a shot during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Dinuba High.
Immanuel High had strong fan support during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Dinuba High.
Immanuel High sophomore guard Jonah Tolpezninkas makes a pass during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Dinuba High.
Dinuba High senior forward Jacob Rodríguez makes a layup during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game against Immanuel High.
Immanuel High senior guard Jordan Rodríguez gets hounded by Dnuba High senior forward Luke Rodríguez during the CIF Central Section Division III championship game.
The San Joaquín Memorial cheerleaders had much to celebrate as Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win against San Luis Obispo in the CIF Central Section Division II championship.
San Luis Obispo senior Connor Torrell tries to get position against San Joaquín Memorial sophomore Jalen Green in the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo. Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
San Joaquín Memorial superstar Jalen Green wore pink shoes in the first half of the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo. Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
San Joaquín Memorial superstar Jalen Green wore different shoes in the second half of the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo. Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
San Joaquín Memorial sophomore superstar Jalen Green dribbles against the defense of San Luis Obispo junior forward Carson Leedom in the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo.
San Joaquín Memorial sophomore superstar Jalen Green puts up an unbalanced shot in the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo. Green scored 23 points in helping Memorial win its third consecutive section title.
San Joaquín Memorial 6-11 junior center Braxton Meah goes in for a dunk in the CIF Central Section Division II championship game against San Luis Obispo. Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
LIBERTY HIGH 65 FIREBAUGH HIGH 46 JE VDA 02/22/19 SELLAND ARENA -- The Firebaugh High senior Mario Alvarez leads a fast break in the CIF Central Section Division V game against Liberty of Madera Ranchos.
The Firebaugh High boys basketball team had support from its fans in its CIF Central Section Division V game against Liberty of Madera Ranchos.
Firebaugh High senior Jorge Barrera dribbles against the defense of Liberty High sophomore Quaid Copher the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Firebaugh High senior Mario Alvarez dribbles against the defense of Liberty High junior Logan Stephens in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Fans cheer on Firebaugh High h in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Liberty High senior Makani Whiteside handles the ball against Firebaugh High in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Liberty High senior Makani Whiteside leaps to get a shot off against Firebaugh High in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Firebaugh High senior Emmanuel Alaniz runs into Liberty High senior Makani Whiteside in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
An unidentified Liberty High player keeps the ball away from Firebaugh High senior Jorge Barrera in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
Liberty High senior Makani Whiteside celebrates with his teammates aftter scoring 38 points against Firebaugh High in the CIF Central Section Division V championship.
San Luis Obispo head coach Jeff Brandow yells instructions to his players during the CIF Central Section Division II championship game. San Joaquín Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
San Joaquín Memorial superstar Jalen Green gets pressured from behind by San Luis Obispo junior Emilio Corona during the CIF Central Section Division II championship game. Memorial dominated in an 87-44 win.
San Joaquín Memorial freshman guard Devin Newsome drives alone toward the basket in the CIF Central Section Division II final against San Luis Obispo.
