2019 End of the Trail Half Marathon photo gallery

Edgar Bolaños of Fresno won the End of the Trail Half Marathon in 1:18:11.15. Here, he approaches the 7-mile mark.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alyssa Houtby of Visalia leads of a pack of runners near the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. She was the first female finisher in 1:24:38.7.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jeffrey Howard of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Grant Barnett of Palmdale approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Ruvalcaba of Madera approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Khuyen Le of Clovis approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Philip Monell of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shaun Enderton of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Víctor Raya of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathan Ortiz of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cheryl Spano of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Scott Weisenborn of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JP Palomino of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Lauren Billo of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Juan S. Maldonado of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marcel Bustos of Clovis approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Christopher Cassinelli of La Verne approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jaime Barret of Bakersfield approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jaime Barret of Bakersfield approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alex Silverman of Oakhusrt gets near the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tara Cucullu of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Thomas Rivera approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alex Silverman of Oakhurst gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tara Cucullu of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tara Cucullu of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Víctor Hurtado of Santa María approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished third overall in 1:18:46.47.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished second in 1:18:27.81.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joshua Escobedo of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished fourth overall in 1:19:02.25.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Aguinaja of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Andy Crocker of Porterville approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished sixth overall in 1:23:42.01.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Eduardo Verdejo of Bakersfield approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alyssa Houtby of Visalia leads a pack of runners near the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. The women’s winner was seventh overall in 1:24:38.07.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Seth Brazier of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Gilberto Mendoza of Bakersfield approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Csaba Toth of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Karina Carsten of Exeter approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shimron Eccleston of Bakersfield approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Edgar Bolaños of Fresno won the End of the Trail Half Marathon in 1:18:11.15 (note his shoe apparel), ahead of third-place finisher Víctor Hurtado of Santa María who clocked 1:18:46.47.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
J.K. Lundberg of Fresno approaches the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished second in 1:18:27.81.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joshua Escobedo of Visalia approaches the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon. He finished fourth overall in 1:19:02.25.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pacer Justin Levine of Visalia leads Stan Packer of Paso Robles and other runners near the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Adriana Chaves of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Elyse Garza of Three Rivers approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tony Zapata of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alan Harris of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ronna Edwards of Fresno and Daniel Galvez of Sanger approach the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Katie Burns of Bass Lake approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michelle Vázquez and Jason Martin, both of Visalia, approach the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alison Libolt of Visalia approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Benjamin Arnold of Palo Alto approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kenneth Smith and Jacob García, both of Visalia, approach the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Katrina Harris of Fresno approaches the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Runners approach the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michael Garza of Visalia nears the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pacer Angelica Jacobs of Tulare nears the 7-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kyle Grossman of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Al Martínez of Bakersfield gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Matt Stovall of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
John Chung of Tulare gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jaime López of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pacer Gabriel Ramírez of Exeter leads a runner past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kenneth Seeger of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tony Gair Chávez of Clovis gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Debra Avila of Selma gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Shaun Enderton of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Gayle Pellizzer of Clovis gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cheryl Spano of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Nathan Ortiz of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
JP Palomino of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marcel Bustos of Clovis gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vincent Rodríguez-Ruiz of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jaime Jarret of Bakersfield gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julia Johnson of Reedley gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Tim Greilich of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pacer Angelica Jacobs and Chelsea Leyendekker, both of Tulare, get past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jag Batth of Selma gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosemary Rodríguez of Porterville gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amanda Whitten of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brian Freeman of Sanger gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A trio of runners get past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
James Wilson of Exeter gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Courtney Marmolejo of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Courtney Marmolejo of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joleen Quinley of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Andy Macías of Porterville gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Renee Saxman of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Michael Leyva of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sarid Quiroz de Morales of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Cory Wygal of Visalia gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sabina Roldán of Fresno gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
An unidentified runner gets past the 8-mile mark of the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Julián Mejorado of Clovis participated in the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marissa Wilkins of Bakersfield participated in the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Oliver Valenzuela participated in the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jodi and John Volkman competed in the End of the Trail Half Marathon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amanda Rice of Lemoore finished the End of the Trail Half Marathon in 2:02:40.65.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com