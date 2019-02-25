Lemoore’s own Anthony Ávila defeats Pablo Sabori after an impressive combat in Fresno

Lemoore’s own Mixed Martial Arts fighter Anthony Salvador ‘The Shark’ Ávila can be considered a role model for Latino youth, especially those who live in the Central Valley.
Ávila (18-5) defeated Pablo ‘El Gallo Negro’ Sabori (9-6) in a three round fight in the main combat of the night of ‘Combate Fresno’ that took place Friday, Feb. 22 inside the Save Smart Center in Fresno.
“I don’t know if you can tell by my look but I feel like crap,” said Ávila, the product of the ‘Team Alpha Male’ who managed to press in the first two rounds connected blows and getting knockdowns. “It wasn’t fantastic at all, it was hard. I got in there and fight, did what I could go and fortunately it was enough.”
Ávila defeated Sabori who was the aggressor from start to finish in the third round by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28).
The fighters competed in the much-anticipated “Mexico vs. USA” live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event.
Sabori is from San Luis Rio Colorado, México, while Ávila, was representing U.S. and calls Sacramento his home now.
With Friday’s victory, Ávila gets his second victory in Combate Americas and the second victory over a representative of the Entram Gym, as he had defeated José Luis Verdugo (Sabori’s teammate) in May of last year.
For those who wants to follow his footsteps, Ávila said “just because you are doing bad right now as a youngster, it’s not too late to turned your life around.”
“You can always succeed in one way or another,” said Ávila who was born in Lemoore. “As a young kid I was a trouble maker. I made the decision to better myself and look at where I am now.”
“You can do the same thing I did,” said the 30-year-old Ávila, adding that after the fight he will be taking a vacation.
“I am going to hang out to say hi to my friends and love ones and maybe grab a beer,” Ávila said with a smile.
In the co-main event, former world champion Zoila ‘The Warrior Princess’ Frausto dominated her opponent Jaimee ‘Queenie’ Nievera for TKO in just 1:52 of the same round. Born in Madera, Frausto returned to MMA in Combate Fresno after three years out of the sport.
The full results of the second edition of Combate Américas: Mexico vs. USA can be seen below:
Preliminary Fights
▪ Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez defeated Ivan ‘Choko’ Castillo for KO (Knee) (2:31, 2nd Assault)
▪ Steven Bolinger defeated Emilio Horta by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-26)
▪ Marcus Gaines defeated Ozzie Alvarez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
▪ Adrian Guzman, of Parlier, defeated Ryan ‘Cowboy’ Reneau by TKO (hits) (0:19, 2nd Round)
▪ Hector ‘El Matador’ Fajardo, of Sacramento, defeated Jose ‘Stimatik’ Avalos by submission (Triangle) (2:04, 2nd Assault)
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments