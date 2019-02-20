Madera’s Zoila Frausto returns to Fresno for Combate Américas

It’s been a while since former world champion Zoila ‘The Warrior Princess’ Frausto has competed in Fresno.
“I competed in Fresno many times when I first started in my career many years ago,” said Frausto, who was born in Fresno and raised in Madera. “This will be my first time back to Fresno in maybe six or seven years.”
Frausto will make her much-anticipated return to action after a three-year hiatus from MMA rules competition Friday (Feb. 22) at the Save Mart Center as ‘Combate Américas’ return to Fresno.
“I am happy to bring back my career to Fresno,” said Frausto, who graduated from Madera High School in 2002 and attended Fresno City College where she played soccer. “I was there (Fresno) for a long time, I won a world title there.”
Frausto said she wanted to show all the people who help her get where she is at, “all the things that I have learn.”
For someone who came from “a place like Madera and Fresno,” the 5-foot-4 Frausto said she wants “to be able to inspire people and motive people to be able to do big things.”
“I am happy to come back and fight in front of family and friends,” said the 35-year-old Frausto, who now lives in Dublin near the Bay area.
Frausto (13-5) will be part of the co-main event – the women’s flyweight (125 pounds) contest versus fellow battle-tested veteran Jaimee ‘Queenie’ Nievera (7-4). The 150-pound catchweight main event is headlined by a classic Mexico vs. USA showdown between prolific strikers Pablo ‘El Gallo Negro’ Sabori (9-5) and Anthony ‘The Shark’ Ávila (17-5), which will be also be live on DAZN (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) in English in the U.S. and Canada.
Frausto’s last MMA rules competition was on Feb. 18, 2016. when she defeated Corina Herrera by way of unanimous decision.
Frausto is the first Bellator women’s world champion in history and also a seasoned Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer who boasts a perfect, 4-0 record in the GLORY kickboxing ring.
“I have been an athlete all my life,” Frausto who has been involve in sports since a very young age from soccer, to track and field, to volleyball to. “We were always in sports and we were always busy.”
“I was very competitive at an early age,” said Frausto, who holds a black belt in Tae kwon Do.
She said that after the end of soccer in college Frausto needed something to be competitive too.
“I needed another challenge,” she said, adding that she looked into boxing and shortly after that Muay Thai and then went into Martials Art. “I got really good, really fast and started competing professionally.”
Frausto has been doing MMA professionally for 10 years and hopes to inspire and be a role model for younger women in the Central Valley.
Frausto said doing sports “help me growth as a woman, being confident in myself and be confident in my ability to do everything else in life.”
Frausto said, her parents, who still live in Madera are “very supportive.”
“My mom is my biggest fan. They have always been very supportive of me being a professional athlete,” said Frausto who is the middle child.
“I have done it for a long time, still enjoy it, which is why I still doing it,” she said, adding that in the future she hopes to open her own gym and have her own family one day. Adding that her career has open doors and many opportunities for her.
As for the future, Frausto said “I am still very much focus on this.”
Doors at Save Mart Center will open for ‘Combate Americas: México vs. USA’ at 6 p.m. and the first preliminary bout will begin at 7 p.m.
Priced from $25, tickets for the Combate Americas are on sale at CombateAmericas.com/Fresno and Ticketmaster.com, as well as at the Save Mart Center box office.
