Clovis High 2, Central High 0

The Clovis High players get ready for the start of their CIF Central Section Division I match against Central High during a downpour.
Central High freshman Ciara Wilson and Clovis High sophomore Hannah Martin go after a loose ball in the rain.
Clovis High senior Zoe Juárez tangles with the Central High defense in the first half.
Central High senior Madison Steinmann battles the wet field.
Central High sophomore Tiger Rendón protects the ball against pressure from Clovis High junior Precious Martínez.
Central High sophomore Andria Hernández battles Clovis High senior Abigail Sevilla for the ball.
Clovis High used a pair of second-half goals to defeat No. 2-seeded Central High in a CIF Central Section girls Division I playoff match.
The Clovis High goalie punches the ball away from Central High’s Andria Hernández.
The action near the goal gets busy between Clovis High and Central High.
Central High junior midfielder Franki Montalvo controls the ball.
Central High sophomore Tiger Rendón protects the ball against pressure from Clovis High sophomore Baylee Rouff.
Central High sophomore Tiger Rendón chases a loose ball.
Clovis High senior Kylie Lucero chases Central High sophomore Jade Beard.
Clovis High senior Brooklin Woolf pressures Central High sophomore Natalia Guerrero.
Clovis High senior Zoe Juárez maintains control of the ball.
Central High junior midfielder Franki Montalvo gets a pass against the defense of Clovis High senior Zoe Juárez.
Clovis High senior Kylie Lucero gets surrounded by Central High freshman Karyssa López and sophomore Andria Hernández.
