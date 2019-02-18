Washington Union gets 2 goals from Sydney Kuma to upset Orosi High in Div. V soccer

Orosi High had the home turf advantage, plus a No. 2 seed.
It also boasted a better season record at 14-2-4.
Washington Union came into Monday’s match with a lackluster 13-12-3 record.
What the visiting team also had was multi-sport star Sydney Kuma, who was a sophomore at Caruthers High when she signed to play softball at the University of Georgia.
Kuma, who also plays on the Washington Union basketball team, scored on a break-away in the fourth minute of play and sealed the victory with a second-half header to pace her team to a 2-0 win over the defending section champions.
That earned Washington Union a semifinal matchup against Kerman High in the CIF Central Section Division V championships.
