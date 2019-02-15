Badwater 2019 has 1,000 stories ... but Oswaldo López will not be part of them this year

Madera’s Oswaldo López runs near Stovepipe Wells in the heat of the day during the 2015 Badwater 135. The 2011 champion will miss the race for the first time since he began in 2009. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com