No. 2-seeded Central High needed the ball to bounce right to advance past Frontier on penalty kicks

After allowing visiting El Diamante High to hang around in the first quarter of the CIF Central Section Division III girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Fresno High applied the defensive pressure and warmed up its shooting touch to cruise to a 76-33 win.

Nataly Mata scored a game-high 18 points, which included four, three-point shots to pace the Warriors, who will host a second-round game on Thursday (Feb. 14).