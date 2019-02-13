Sports

No. 2-seeded Central High needed the ball to bounce right to advance past Frontier on penalty kicks

By JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

February 13, 2019 09:57 PM

Central High goalkeeper Ashley Chaddock watches a penalty kick bounce off the top post as the Grizzlies get past visiting Frontier High 0-0 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Div. I girls playoffs.
Central High goalkeeper Ashley Chaddock watches a penalty kick bounce off the top post as the Grizzlies get past visiting Frontier High 0-0 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Div. I girls playoffs. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Central High goalkeeper Ashley Chaddock watches a penalty kick bounce off the top post as the Grizzlies get past visiting Frontier High 0-0 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Div. I girls playoffs. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
FRESNO

For 110 minutes, the ball didn’t bounce Central High’s way Wednesday evening.

Hard shots kept boinking off the crossbar.

Even when the opposition had to play short when defender Rebecca Hazel got a red card in the fourth minute of the first of two, 10-minute overtime periods.

Scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime periods, and 10 minutes of golden goal overtime, the Central Section Division I girls soccer playoff went down to penalty kicks.

That’s when the ball started to bounce correctly for the second-seeded Grizzlies.

02-13-19-SOCCER-OF7A8985
Central High senior Madison Steinmann converted her penalty kick to help the Grizzliess get past visiting Frontier High 0-0 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Div. I girls playoffs.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Senior Madison Steinmann’s penalty kick hit the crossbar, bounced down and into the net.

After Frontier goalkeeper Gabby Harrelson stopped one penalty kick, a Frontier shot eluded Central goalie Ashley Chaddock dive to her right. However, the ball hit the post and bounced away.

With Central holding a 4-3 advantage, Frontier senior Nikki Prather booted a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced away.

The Grizzlies improved to 19-5-4 on the season and advance to play TRAC rival Clovis High in the second round. The teams split their league matches this season.

“Sometimes soccer doesn’t go as expected,” said Grizzlies coach Brandon Kwock. “I thought we played well. We had a ton of chances. We hit the post three, four times.

“We just had to gut it out. Shots weren’t going our way.”

02-13-19-SOCCER-OF7A8661
Central High freshman Karyssa López battles against Rebecca Hazel for the ball during the CIF Central Section Division I match against Frontier High of Bakersfield.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

It wasn’t pretty, Kwock admitted, but Central lived to play another game.

“We pulled through and did what we needed to advance.”

It didn’t help that the Grizzlies lost leading scorer Megan Galván with less than two minutes to play in the second overtime period to a red card.

“It’s the first red card we’ve had all season, and probably first in the last five years,” said Kwock. “A lot of our offense flows through her. When she went out, other players had to pick up the slack.”

Central survived the game of inches.

Frontier High ended its season with a 10-10-3 record.

“Basically, you have to win and go on. Gut it out,” said Kwock. “You have to do whatever you have to survive and advance.

  Comments  

things to do