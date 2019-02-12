Fresno High girls basketball team lived up to its Division III seeding with 76-33 triumph

After allowing visiting El Diamante High to hang around in the first quarter of the CIF Central Section Division III girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Fresno High applied the defensive pressure and warmed up its shooting touch to cruise to a 76-33 win.
Nataly Mata scored a game-high 18 points, which included four, three-point shots to pace the Warriors, who will host a second-round game on Thursday (Feb. 14).
Mata paced a balanced attack that included 16 points from A’ajah Slocum, 14 from Erin Williams and 13 from Tylazia Perry.
Fresno High, which had a 28-19 half-time lead, outscored El Diamante 48-14 in the second half. It was the 11th consecutive win for Fresno High, which improved to 20-8 on the season.
El Diamante ended its season with a 10-17 mark.
El Diamante was led by Lucy Tazio with 9 points.
Tuesday was opening night for the CIF Central Section girls basketball playoffs.
Comments