Feats of strength: California state cross country championships

The boys Division IV lead pack runs by the lake just past the 1-mile mark. Anthony Grover of J Serra (No. 675) won the race.
Lindsay High junior Gabriel Maldonado nears the finish of the boys Division IV race.
Village Christian High sophomore Mía Barnett and Healdsburg High senior Gabrielle Peterson run up a hill during the girls Division V race.
Emily Pérez of St. Joseph Notre Dame competes in the girls Division V race.
Mammoth High School junior Jordyn Harper competes in the girls Division V race.
Runners in the girls Division II race head down a hill after the 1-mile mark.
La Costa Canyon High senior Kristin Fahy won the girls Division II race in 17:22.6.
Claremont High freshman Maddie Coles was second in the girls Division II race in 17:44.8.
Ventura High junior Madeleine Locher was fourth in the girls Division II race in 17:49.7.
Colony High sophomore Amber Ríos was sixth in the girls Division II race in 17:58.6.
Mission Viejo High senior Emma Hicken was eighth in the girls Division II race in 18:03.2.
Serrano High freshman Tiani Goeson was 22nd in the girls Division II race.
Monache High senior Marilou Ruiz competed in the girls Division II race.
A spectator gets video of the boys Division III race.
East Union High (Manteca) junior Marco Pérez runs with a pack in the boys Division III race.
Ridgeview High junior Alex Cuevas placed ninth in the boys Division III race in 15:40.2.
Ridgeview High junior Ased Adus placed 18th in the boys Division III race in 16:00.2.
Ridgeview High senior Brian Gaxiola (No. 1151) is flanked by Edison High (Fresno) senior Bryan Bañuelos and Brea Olinda High junior Shane Gaffikin in the boys Division III race.
Ridgeview High sophomore Gerardo Moreno finished ahead of Brea Olinda junior Shane Gaffikin in the boys Division III race.
Greenfield High senior Rigo García and Tulare Union High senior Joseph Macareno approach the finish of the boys Division III race.
Ridgeview High senior Jonah Molina approaches the finish of the boys Division III race.
Corcoran High junior Marcos Ramírez approaches the finish of the boys Division III race.
Merced High junior Brian Livermore approaches the finish of the boys Division III race.
Brea Olinda High senior Jack Hannum approaches the finish of the boys Division III race.
Ridgeview High School won the first state cross country championship in the city of Bakersfield. It was also the school’s first state title in any sport.
Ridgeview High School won the first state cross country championship in the city of Bakersfield. It was also the school’s first state title in any sport. Head coach Greg Dabbs holds the trophy.
The Ridgeview High boys cross country team became the first Bakersfield school to win a state team title in the sport.
Sonoma Academy senior Andrew Williams won the boys Division V race in 15:35.2.
Axel Martínez of Latino CP approaches the finish of the boys Division V race.
Spectators cheer the finish of the boys Division 5 race.
A pack of runners get past the 1-mile mark during the girls Division V race.
Chadwick High freshman Ella Parsley runs with a group during the girls Division V race.
Sunnyside High junior Jéssica Valles gets past a hill with about a mile to go in the girls Division III race. She finished 10th in 18:40.8.
Cathedral Catholic High freshman Lexi Arambulo takes part in the girls Division III race. She timed 19:30.3.
The boys Division IV lead pack runs by the lake just past the 1-mile mark.
J Serra High junior Anthony Grover won the boys Division IV race in 15:21.8.
Ripon High sophomore Bennie Dimas approaches the end of the boys Division IV race.
Lindsay High senior Rafael Hurtado approaches the end of the boys Division IV race.
Oakland Military Institute sophomore Reyna Ho runs with a group during the girls Division V race.
Healdburg High senior Gabrielle Peterson won the girls Division V race in 17:44.3.
Village Christian sophomore Mía Barnett approaches the finish of the girls Division V race. She finished second in 18:19.7.
Calvary Chapel High senior Elizabeth Radmilovich approaches the finish of the girls Division V race. She finished ninth in 19:09.8.
Oakland Military Institute sophomore Reyna Ho approaches the finish of the girls Division V race.
The boys Division I race gets crowded at the start.
The boys Division I lead pack approaches the mile mark.
Otay Ranch senior Justin Mulvany and Clovis North junior Isaiah Galindo approach the mile mark in the boys Division I race.
Long Beach Poly (Long Beach) senior Willliam Frankenfeld had the lead with about a mile to go in the boys Division I race. He finished third in 15:08.5.
West Ranch High senior Evan Bates leads a pack of runners up a hill with about a mile to go in the boys Division I race. He finished second behind Jesuit High junior Matt Strangio (No. 659).
Great Oak High senior Tyler Tickner gets past a hill with about a mile to go in the boys Division I race. He finished 19th in 15:28.9.
West Ranch High senior Evan Bates fhinished second behind Matt Strangio of Jesuit High in the boys Division I race.
Long Beach Poly (Long Beach) senior Willliam Frankenfeld approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. He finished third in 15:08.5.
Christopher Middleton-Pearson approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. He finished eighth in 15:14.4.
Stockdale High (Bakersfield) senior Marcus Mota approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. He finished 12th in 15:21.1.
Great Oak High senior Tyler Tickner approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. He finished 19th in 15:28.9.
Buchanan High junior Kelly Brewer approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. he finished 35th in 15:45.8.
Clovis North junior Joshua Ochoa approaches the finish of the boys Division I race. He finished 40th in 15:49.6.
Evergreen Valley High junior Ishaan Singh approaches the finish of the boys Division I race.
Buchanan High senior Dustyn McKenney approaches the finish of the boys Division I race.
Modesto High senior Fernando Guerrero and McClatchy High freshman Joseph Wiley approach the finish of the boys Division I race.
Lowell High senior Ian Lawrence nears the finish of the boys Division I race.
Clovis North freshman Spencer Mueller closes in on Buchanan High sophomore Sebastian McGehee-Adams at the finish of the boys Division I race.
A volunteer holds up the rope during a race.
The boys Division II lead runners approach the 1-mile mark.
Spectators cheer on the finish of the boys Division II race.
Spectators cheer on the finish of the boys Division II race.
Newbury Park junior Nico Young won the boys Division II race in 14:59.2. His school also won the team title.
Arroyo High senior Noah Hibbard finished second in the boys Dvision II race in 15:05.3.
Canyon High senior Ethan Danforth finished third in the boys Division II race in 15:05.6.
De la Salle High senior Connor Livingston (left) finished sixth in the boys Division II race, behind La Costa Canyon High senior Jacob Stanford.
Newport Harbor High senior Alexis García finished seventh in the boys Division II race in 15:23.1.
Monache High senior Iván Méndez finished 18th in the boys Division II race in 15:41.9.
Foothill High (Pleasanton) senior Shah Shreh leads a pack of runners to the finish of the boys Division II race.
Spectators cheer on the finish of the boys Division II race.
Clovis High senior Olivia Herrera prepares before the start of the girls Division 1 race.
A pack forms behind a lead runner near the 1-mile mark in the girls Division 1 race.
Great Oak junior Tori Gaitán won the girls Division I race in 17:19.4. Her team captured the team title.
Buchanan High senior Meagen Lowe finished second in the girls Division I race with a time of 17:26.6.
Canyon Crest High junior Carlie Dorostkar finished fifth in the girls Division I race in 17:42.7.
Ayala High senior Mikaela Ramírez finished third in the girls Division I race in 17:36.4.
Chino Hills High sophomore Jacqueline Duarte finished the girls Division I race in 15th place in 18:04.3.
Granada Hills High freshman Sofía Abrego finished 17th in the girls Division I race with a time of 18:08.3.
Walnut High senior Chloe Arriaga finished fourth in the girls Division I race in 17:39.4.
Vista Murrieta High freshman Devyn Candaele finished sxith in the girls Division I race in 17:43.2.
Great Oak senior Fátima Cortes finished seventh in the girls Division I race in 17:51.2. Her team captured the team title.
Mira Costa High freshman Dalia Frías finished ahead of Santa Ana High junior María Hernández in the girls Division I race in 17:53.3 to 17:53:8.
Santa Ana High junior María Hernández finished the girls Division I race in 17:53.8, which was good enough for ninth place.
Clovis High senior Olivia Herrera finished finished the girls Division I race in 18:30.0.
Clovis North freshman Milana Pérez finished the girls Division I race in 18:59.4.
Buchanan High junior Mía Jauregui finished finished the girls Division I race in 19:07.8.
McFarland High sophomore Hilda González finished the girls Division I race in 19:09.7.
Lindsay High senior MaKaylie Caesar leads the girls Division IV race after the 1-mile mark. She finished 10th. Mayfield High sophomore Audrey Suárez (No. 823) won the race.
El Dorado High junior Madison Hutchings competes in the girls Division IV race.
Miramonte High senior Cassy Haskell and sophomore Aubrey Allen compete in the girls Division IV race.
Corcoran High freshman Brandi Valdez competed in the girls Division IV race.
Highland High (Bakersfield) sophomore Haley Ulloa competed in the girls Division IV race.
Mayfield High junior Emma Cadena and Highliand High (Bakersfield) sophomore Haley Ulloa competed in the girls Division IV race.
Marín Catholic High sophomore Gigi Clifford, El Sgundo High freshman Tyler Matzlosz, Marín Catholic High sophomore Annika Carlson, and, Harvard High (Westlake) sophomore India Spencer get past the 1-mile mark during the girls Division IV race.
Valley Center High sophomore Sharon Girón finds herself in a pack during the girls Division IV race.
Mayfield High sophomore Audrey Suárez won the girls Division IV race in 17:44.7; while Sage Creek junior Skyler Wallace was third. Sage Creek won the team title.
Harvard High (Westlake) sisters Daniela Quintero and Natalia Quintero get past the 1-mile mark of the girls Division IV race.
J Serra High senior Nadia Tabrizi gets past the 1-mile mark of the girls Division IV race.
Mayfield High sophomore Audrey Suárez won the girls Division IV race in 17:44.7.
Sage Creek High junior Skyler Wallace got edged out by Harvard High (Westlake) freshman Daniela Quintero in the girls Division III race. Wallace was third in 17:50.0; Quintero second in 17:48.3.
Harvard High (Westlake) sophomore Natalia Quintero finished fourth (17:54.7) in the girls Division IV race.
Costa Mesa junior Diane Molina placed fifth (17:58.5) in the girls Division IV race.
Lindsay High senior MaKaylie Caesar approaches the end of the girls Division IV race. She finished 10th in 18:24.9.
Big Bear High senior Kaia Hoak approaches the end of the girls Division IV race. She finished 11th in 18:30.1.
Mayfield High junior Emma Cadena approaches the end of the girls Division IV race.
Highland High (Bakersfield) sophomore Haley Ulloa approaches the end of the girls Division IV race.
Half Moon Bay High freshman Jayda Bodas and St. Mary’s High (Stockton) freshman Sophia Lee approach the end of the girls Division IV race.
Corcoran High teammates Arlene Magaña and Paulina Guerrero approach the end of the girls Division IV race.
