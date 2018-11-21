Foxes vs. Club León get all tied up at Chukchansi Park

Fresno FC forward Qudus Lawal wasn’t sitting on the job as he watched his second-minute shot go into the net to give the Foxes an early 1-0 lead over Club León. The friendly match ended in a 1-1 tie. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com