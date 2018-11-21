Foxes vs. Club León get all tied up at Chukchansi Park

The exhibition match ended in a 1-1, but there was a little bit of everything for everyone last Wednesday evening at Chukchansi Park.
1) Fresno FC forward Qudus Lawal threaded his way past three defenders and drilled a shot past startled Club León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota in the second minute of play.
2) The Fresno FC Fire Squad – drums, noisemakers and shouts – got something to cheer about early.
3) Club León, a seven-time Liga MX champion, showed its dominance throughout the match and ended its frustration at balls that nicked the bars too many times in the 42nd minute when Mauro Boselli struck from 18 yards out.
That was good enough for the 7,104 fans who braved chilly weather to witness the final match of the season for the first-year Fresno FC.
The Foxes used the defensive work of goalies Kyle Reynish (first half) and Sam Howard (second half), along with its backline, to thwart Club León’s offensive attack.
“I though the defenders did pretty well and both goalkeepers made a couple of positional good decisions that helped us; and, because of that, we managed to still be strong and make it difficult as possible for León,” said Fresno FC captain Juan Pablo Caffa.
Caffa, with less than 10 minutes left in the match, walked off the pitch and handed his captain’s armband to fan favorite Milton Blanco.
The Foxes had their chances for the go-ahead goal but just missed some headers and strikes.
“It was a beautiful experience playing against top players and against a team with a great history in México,” Caffa told the Fresno FC media staff. “We enjoyed it. I feel they enjoyed it too.”
Fresno FC returns to United Soccer League play in March.
