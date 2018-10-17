Canelo Alvarez firma el contrato más grande en la historia del deporte

Canelo Alvarez pasa a DAZN por $365 millones pronóstico los próximos 5 años, superando los $325 millones de Giancarlo Stanton. Lo cuenta Jorge Ebro.
By
City County 2017 Football

Sports

City County 2017 Football

Central Section City/County All-Star Football Game on June 16, 2017 at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School. The annual game, the 63rd, goes to County in a 41-22 victory over the City squad.

Musical tribute to Selena

New Articles

Musical tribute to Selena

Sonia Santana performed with La Marcha of Bakersfield during the Sept. 28 musical tribute to Selena in the season finale of Friday Nights at Plaza Paz at Arte Américas.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Subscriptions
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service