Reedley Fiesta Run shakes out Valley Runner of the Year standings

It wasn’t a close contest for Sanger High School cross country coach Sean Marzolf as he sped away with the individual title of the 10th annual Reedley Fiesta 5-Mile Run in 27 minutes, 21.5 seconds.
That was more than 4½ faster than second-place finisher Víctor Lupián.
It wasn’t a close contest either for María E. Rodríguez of Dinuba, who won the women’s division in 35:17.0, almost four minutes ahead of the women’s runner-up.
And, it wasn’t even close for Reedley teacher Julia Johnson Soria who didn’t even lace up her running shoes for the final Valley Runner of the Year Series race.
That’s because Johnson had amassed 154 points in the women’s seniors division going into the 30-point race that drew a field of 47 runners. That was a big enough cushion over No. 2 Marice Z. Smith (102 points).
Although the Valley Runner of the Year final results have yet to be updated, it appears that Rodríguez has cruised to her fourth consecutive, women’s open title.
For Johnson Soria, it will be her second straight title.
There is still a lot of sorting to be done because runner’s count the best three performances out of five 30-point, five 20-point and four 10-point races to determine the champions in men’s and women’s open, masters and seniors divisions.
For example, Marzolf – who won his fifth series race – had 114 points to J.K. Lundberg’s 129 points going into Saturday’s race. Lundberg did not run Saturday.
Lupián is expected to win the men’s masters (40-49) division after he came in with 140 points and claimed his sixth division win.
In the men’s seniors (50 and over) division, Nestor Ayala Chavarría of Fresno had a 25-point edge over Dale Campbell. Neither competed Saturday.
In the other women’s division, Selma’s Debra Avila had a 29-point lead against Fresno police officer Lindsay Dozier. Avila did not run Saturday, and Dozier finished second in her division behind Suzy Álvarez, who was 11 points behind Dozier in third place in the series standings.
Comments