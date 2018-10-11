Great Oak girls, boys demonstrate their greatness at Woodward Park

Great Oaks High School junior Tori Gaitán was third behind Buchanan High junior Corie Smith with less than a mile to go in the girls championship division but finished first (17:09.7). Smith was third in 17:19.1. at the Oct. 6 Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com