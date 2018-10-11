Great Oak girls, boys demonstrate their greatness at Woodward Park

Another cross country season, another year of dominance by the Great Oak High School boys and girls teams.
The Temecula-based teams swept into Fresno last weekend and ran away with the championship titles at the Asics Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park.
Junior Tori Gaitán captured the girls individual title on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 17:09.7 to pace Great Oak to an easy team title.
The Wolfpack, the seven-time state champions, easily ran past second-place St. Francis, 65-166. Xavier College Preparatory was third (183) and Buchanan High fourth (183).
Gaitán was helped by teammates Sarah Shulze (fifth, 17:35.2), Fatima Cortes (sixth, 17:43.6) and Arianna Griffiths (seventh, 17:49.4).
The Great Oak girls are ranked second nationally.
Buchanan was led by junior Corie Smith (third, 17:19.1) and senior Meagen Lowe (fourth, 17:31.9).
McFarland High sophomore Hilda González was 21st in 18:25.0.
Merced High senior Quinn Hagerman was 13th in 18:08.1.
The Great Oak boys, who have won four straight state titles, also made shambles of the boys team race with a 41-142 win over runner-up Newbury Park despite a 23rd-place finish by junior Chris Verdugo.
The Wolfpack, ranked fourth nationally, got top finishes from seniors Tyler Tickner (second, 15:08.4) and Cameron Hylton (seventh, 15:19.7) and junior Gabriel Abbes (eighth, 15:21.4).
Stockdale High (Bakersfield) senior Marcus Mota was ninth in 15:22.0.
Redwood High (Larkspur) senior Liam Anderson in 14:57.8.
Madera High School junior Unique Ford was third (18:34.7) in the girls large division, while Monache High senior Marilou Ruiz was fifth (18:36.3) in the same race.
The Clovis West High girls were second in the girls large division team standings with 120 points to winner Carlmont High’s 107 points.
