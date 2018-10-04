WBC Boxing champ’s glove generates $6,500 for Gladding family

WBC super welterweight champion José Ramírez with Romeo Garza of Sanger. Garza made a winning bid of $6500 for a glove that the boxer used in his Sept. 14 title defense. The funds went to help the family of Gavin Gladding who was killed Sept. 16.
