Grizzlies’ bats awaken to take PCL series from El Paso Chihuahuas

After failing twice to nail the coffin on the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Fresno Grizzlies got their offense going again to back up a 3-hit, 5-inning outing by starting pitcher Brook Dykxhoorn in a 10-1 blowout against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday evening before a crowd of 7,588 at Chukchansi Park.
With the win, the Grizzlies advance to the Pacific Coast League championship against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). The Grizzlies will host the first two games in the best-of-five series starting on Tuesday (Sept. 11).
Fresno had failed to nail down the series win against the San Diego Padres affiliate after winning the first two games in El Paso.
Sunday, third baseman Nick Tanielu smacked three hits, while designated hitter Yordan Álvarez added two hits and scored twice. Catcher Garrett Stubbs had two hits, including a sixth-inning, two-run homer that stretched the lead to 8-1.
The Grizzlies, who managed only nine combined hits in their two losses to El Paso, pounded out 13 hits Sunday. That included a two-run homer by first baseman AJ Reed.
El Paso jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single by catcher Raffy López.
In the third inning, the Grizzlies took the lead for good on a two-run single by Kyle Tucker. A double-play grounder resulted in another run for Fresno.
Five Grizzlies pitchers combined to limit El Paso to four hits.
