El Paso Chihuahuas 2, Fresno Grizzlies 0

Parker, the Fresno Grizzlies mascot, plays shenanigans with young fans during the Fresno Grizzlies PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez runs onto the field after being introduced.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two men take part in a hot-dog racing promotion between innings of the PCL playoff game at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Álvarez greets fellow starters prior to Friday night PCL playoff game at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Skydivers dropped in with the game ball for the Fresno Grizzlies PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Skydivers dropped in with the game ball for the Fresno Grizzlies PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Skydivers dropped in with the game ball for the Fresno Grizzlies PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies starting pitcher Rogelio Armenteros got five of his first six outs via the strike out but yielded two runs in the opening inning of the Pacific Coast League playoff game to the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. The Grizzlies lost, 2-0.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A crowd of 9,902 showed up for the Fresno Grizzlies PCL playoff game Friday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Álvarez takes off his batting gloves after his second-inning double.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Frenso Grizzlies hosted the El Paso Chihuahuas in the Pacific Coast League playoffs Friday night. The visitors scored all its runs in the first inning en route to a 2-0 win in the best-of-five series. Fresno leads the series, 2-1.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Groundskeepers prepare the field for the PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Álvarez fouls off a ball during the Friday night PCL playoff game at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A Fresno Grizzlies fan keeps a scorebook of the PCL playoff game against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com