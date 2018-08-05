2018 Badwater 135 / July 23-24, 2018

Ed Ettinghausen of Murrieta heads out of Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Georgia Mitsiou of Greece poses for a photo at the start of the 2018 Badwater 2018.
Deborah King, a police officer from Scotland, poses with two of her crew members before the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Twenty-time Badwater 135 finisher Marshall Ulrich looks on before the start of the 2018 race. He did not finish this year.
Twenty-time Badwater 135 finisher Marshall Ulrich poses with his crew at Badwater Basin before the start of the 2018 race. He did not finish this year.
Shannon Farar-Griefer (far right) poses with her crew at Badwater Basin prior to the start of the Badwater 135. The seven-time finisher from Calabasas did not finish this year.
Gabriela Poapst of San José poses with her crew at Badwater Basin prior to the start of the Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst of San José poses with crew member Catra Corbett at Badwater Basin prior to the start of the Badwater 135.
David Carder of Georgia poses at Badwater Basin prior to the start of the Badwater 135.
Frank McKinney of Florida has his game face on prior to the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
A crew member shoots video at Badwater Basin before the start of the Badwater 135.
Badwater 135 veterans Marshall Ulrich (far left) and Cheryl Zwarkowski (in pink) line up at the start of the 2018 race.
Jacqueline Brown, Shannon Farar-Griefer and Jennifer Nissen line up prior to the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Badwater 135 race director Chris Kostman snaps a photo at the start of the 2018 race.
Crew members wait for the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Kayla Delk gets an early edge on her husband, Kevin Delk, at the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jodi Weiss of Washington, D.C. leads a pack of runners at the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jennifer Nissen of Texas smiles during the start of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Twenty-time Badwater 135 finisher Marhsall Ulrich started the 2018 race but did not finish.
Jacqueline Brown heads toward Stovepipe Wells at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jodi Weiss heads toward Stovepipe Wells at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Mark Matyazic of Irvine heads toward Stovepipe Wellsl during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Artur Kujawinski of Poland heads toward Stovepipe Wellsl during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Christy Johnson of Florida runs toward Stovepipe Wellsl during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Luigi Dessy of Puerto Rico heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
John Corey of Ohio gets water sprayed on him as he heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Angel Vega of Arizona heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Carder of Georgia heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Mark Olson of Covina heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Chris Moroch of North Caroline runs toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Martin Gruebele of Illinois and his pacer walk past the sand dunes in Death Valley National Park during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Chavet Breslin of Colorado is a former Marine who took part in the 2018 Badwater 135.
Amy Costa of Florida runs toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Hendra Wijaya of Indonesia heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brian Hill of Texas heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Chris Moroch of North Carolina made his Badwater 135 debut.
Will Thomas gets water and attention from his crew on the way to Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Will Thomas of Washington gets water from his crew on the way to Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jason LeDoyen of North Carolina heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Andy Lohn of Minnesota heads toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst of San José heads toward Townes Pass during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst of San José heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Andrew Glaze of Redlands takes part in the 2018 Badwater 135.
Joshua Holmes of Los Angeles heads towards Townes Pass during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Badwater 135 runners and their support crews head toward Townes Pass during the 2018 edition of the race.
Mandy Miller of Colorado prepares to put on a fresh shirt with ice as she runs past Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michael Peragine of Florida made his Badwater 135 debut.
Chavet Breslin of Colorado and her pacer head toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
A pacer for Andy Lohn of Minnesota heads toward the runner during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Andy Lohn of Minnesota heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst of San José heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jason LeDoyen of North Carolina heads up the road to Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Frank McKinney of Florida runs on the road toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Green of Florida heads toward Panamint Springs at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Telma Ghazarian Altoon of Porter Ranch is accompanied by Badwater veteran Bob Becker at the 2018 race.
Patrick Hrabos of Florida made his Badwater 135 debut.
Eric Spencer of Florida takes part in the 2018 Badwater 135.
Marylou Corino’s pacer does a little dance while the pair head toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Marylou Corino of Canada heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jennifer Nissen of Texas makes her way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jason LeDoyen of North Carolina makes his way up to Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Owls should be wary of Australian runner Grant Maughan.
Gilberto Toilo of Brazil maeks his way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Grant Maughan of Australia heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Grant Maughan of Australia gives a thumbs up sign as he heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135. A week earlier, he won the Last Anual Vol State 500-kilometer run.
José Samaniego Montero of Spain makes his way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Karla Kent of Nevada heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Will Glover of Florida runs on the road toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Simone Leo of Italy makes his way toward the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Danny Westergaard of Palos Verdes Estates competed in his 13th Badwater 135.
Zach Gingerich makes his way near the 50-mile mark of the 2018 race. He did not finish.
Kerri Kanuga of the Cayman Islands gets sprayed with water as she approaches the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Kerri Kanuga of the Cayman Islands approaches the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Simone Leo of Italy makes his way toward the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen and his pacer approach the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ed ‘The Jester’ Ettinghausen adjusts his headgear as he approaches the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Mosi Smith of Oregon heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Mosi Smith makes his way toward Townes Pass during the 2018 Badawter 135.
Julius Iannitti of Italy approaches the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ashley Lindsey of Capitola approaches the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Pam Smith of Oregon approaches Wildrose Station during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Pamela Chapman-Markle of Texas gets past the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Grzegorz Gucwa of Norway gets past the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Jones of Tennessee gets past the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ashley Lindsey of Capitola gets past the 50-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Kevin Delk and his wife Kayla Delk of Tennessee pass the 51-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Georgia Mitsiou of Greece gets past the 51-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brian Hill of Texas gets past the 51-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Alison Miller of Texas moves past Samuel Kilpatrick of England near the 51-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Patrick Hrabos of Florida gets past the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Pam Smith of Oregon gets past the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Russ Reinbolt of La Jolla took part in his third Badwater 135.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville approaches the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Matt Barker of Palm Desert approaches the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Alex Scherz of Switzerland gets past the 66-mile mark at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jessica Hardy of Dana Point makes her way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera approaches Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera gets cooled off by his crew as he approaches Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia runs past the 76-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. He won the race.
Jared Fetterolf of Texas runs past the 76-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. He finished second.
Oswaldo López of Madera makes his way toward Father Crowley’s Point during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia heads toward Father Crowley’s Point during the 2018 Badwater 135. He won the race.
A crew member for Jared Fetterolf of Texas gets cooled off during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jared Fetterolf of Texas reaches up to grab a water bottle during the 2018 Badwater 135. He finished second.
Don Reichelt of Colorado makes his way through the 86-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Don Reichelt of Colorado gets some attention from his crew at the 86-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
A crew member waits for Oswaldo López at the 86-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera makes his way past the 86-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. He finished fourth overall.
Oswaldo López of Madera reaches in vain for a popcicle that was thrown at him near the 86-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. He finished fourth overall.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia approaches Darwin at the 90-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jared Fetteroff of Texas approaches Darwin at the 90-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. Here, he trails one of his pacers.
Don Reichelt of Colorado reaches the Darwin checkpoint during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera reaches the Darwin checkpoint during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera communicates with his crew at the Darwin checkpoint during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia approaches led the final 63 miles of the 2018 Badwater 135.
An unidentified runner makes his way during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Alex Scherz of Switzerland makes his way past the 85-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Steven Carr of Alabama makes his way past the 85-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Arthur Webb snaps a photo of runners near the 85-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brenda Guajadro of Texas approaches the 85-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. She was fifth overall and won the women’s division.
Sergy Ionov of England heads toward the Darwin checkpoint during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brenda Guajardo heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Alex Scherz of Switzerland heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Oswaldo López of Madera heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brenda Guajardo of Texas heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Grant Maughan of Australia heads toward Mt. Whitney Portal during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo of Puerto Rico gets past the 132-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ronnie Delzer of Texas is within two miles of the finish of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento nears the finish of the 2018 Badwater 135. This was his 11th finish.
Ronnie Delzer of Texas gets a kiss after he finished his debut at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento crossed the finish line of the 2018 Badwater 135. This was his 11th finish.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento gets his finisher’s shirt and belt buckle at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ray Sánchez of Sacramento poses with his support crew after completing the 2018 Badwater 135.
Sally McRae of Huntington Beach gets within three miles of the finish of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Harvey Lewis of Ohio heads out of Lone Pine toward the finish of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Georgia Mitsiou of Greece heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Simone Leo of Italy heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Deborah King of Scotland heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst of San José heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Gabriela Poapst runs toward Lone Pine at about the 110-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Runners in the first wave of the 2018 Badwater 135 get ready for their start at Badwater Basin.
Yassine Diboun of Portland, Oregon heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Steven Carr, an aerospace engineer from Alabama, competes in the 2018 Badwater 135.
Katy Anderson of Australia competes in the 2018 Badwater 135.
Former Badwater 135 champion Harvey Lewis of Ohio makes his way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 race. Days earlier, he had just completed running the Appalachian Trail in 49 days.
Brenda Guajardo of Texas makes her way toward Darwin during the 2018 Badwater 135. Guajardo, who dropped out at the 2-mile makr of the 135-mile race last year due to a broken foot, won the women’s race in 28 hours, 23 minutes, 10 seconds.
Oswaldo López of Madera makes his way up to Panamin Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135. He finished fourth in 28 hours, 14 minutes, 12 seconds.
Brenda Guajardo of Texas makes her way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michael Jiménez, a caddy at Pebble Beach, makes his way toward Panamint Springs during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia of Los Angeles celebrates his victory at the 2018 Badwater 135 just before midnight on July 24. The native of Italy won in 24 hours, 51 minutes, 47 seconds.
Michele ‘Mickey’ Graglia of Los Angeles gets his belt buckle after winning the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jared Fetterolf of Texas crosses the Badwater 135 finish line in second place.
Badwater 135 officials mark down finishing times on July 24. The 2018 race resulted in 30 DNFS, a record.
Gabriela Poapst of San José gets cooled off as she heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Catra Corbett was part of the support crew for Gabriela Poapst at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Will Glover of Florida heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Green of Florida heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ashley Lindsey of Capitola heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badawter 135.
José Samaniego Montero of Spain heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Chris Moroch of North Carolina heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Andy Lohn of Minnesota heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Carder of Georgia heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Chavet Breslin of Colorado heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Cheryl Zwarkowski of Victorville heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
David Carder of Georgia heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Kayla Delk and Kevin Delk of Tennessee reach Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ed Ettinghausen of Murrieta heads out of Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo of Puerto Rico approaches the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Matt Barker of Palm Desert approaches the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michelle West of Costa Mesa approaches the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Russ Reinbolt of La Jolla takes part in his third Badwater 135.
Ryan Montgomery of Utah was the youngest competitor at 24 years of age at the 2018 Badwater 135.
Ryan Montgomery of Utah broke into a dance at the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Steven Carr of Alabama makes his way past the 57-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Bob Hearn of Portola Valley makes his way through the 56-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Steven Gordon of England gets to the 56-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Micah Morgan of Alabama gets past the 57-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Eric Hunziker of Ohio gets past the 57-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Yasmine Diboun of Oregon approaches Townes Pass during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Katy Anderson of Australia approaches Townes Pass during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Jason West of Australia gets past the 59-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Sergey Ionov of England gets past the 59-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135. He was born in Russia.
Harvey Lewis of Ohio makes his way past the 59-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
Brenda Guajardo of Texas flies down the descent into Panamint Valley during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Michael Jiménez of Soledad makes the descent into Panamint Valley during the 2018 Badwater 135.
Richard Chas Kabanuck of New México makes his descent into Panamint Valley during the 2018 Badwater 135.
