A quick look at each of runners who will start the Badwater 135 on July 23

Almost 100 runners will test their endurance, heat-resistance and ability to tame 14,600 feet of cumulative vertical ascent and 6,100 feet of cumulative descent when the 2018 edition of the Badwater 135 kicks off Monday evening (July 23).
The first wave of runners will start at 8 p.m., followed by another wave at 9:30 p.m., and the final group at 11 p.m.
The race will feature five previous champions: Pete Kostlenick, Harvey Lewis, Oswaldo López, Zach Gingerich and Marshall Ulrich.
Here is a capsulized look at all the entered runners. The number indicates their bib number.
Famous for: Two-time Badwater champion (2015, 2016) and record holder with a time of 21 hours, 56 minutes, 32 seconds.
Also: The 30-year-old Kostelnick broke the coast-to-coast U.S. run in the fall of 2016 in 42 days, 6 hours, 30 minutes. He has run 163.5 miles in 24 hours.
Extra: Pete has planned a self-supporting run from Kenai, Alaska to Key West, Florida starting on Aug. 1. The Ke2Key run will cover more than 5,000 miles.
Famous for: The 2011 Badwater champion won on his fourth try with a time of 23:41.40.
Also: The 46-year-old López, who began running when he served in the Mexican military, has finished second four times (2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013) at Badwater. He has raced since 2009, and has two DNFs (2017, 2014).
Extra: You would have to search far and wide to find a disparaging remark from Badwater runners, staff and crew. He once stopped during the race to spend time encouraging a fellow competitor to remain in the race.
3. Mosi Smith / International project manager / Grants Pass, Oregon
Famous for: The retired Marine Corps member has run Badwater in 2015 and 2012 and broken the 38-hour time both times.
Also: Smith started running when he was 13 as a way to combat asthma and find his niche in high school growing up in Atlanta.
Extra: You can follow him at www.runningsmith.com
4. Chavet Breslin / Teacher / Denver, Colorado
Famous for: Having run at least one marathon in all 50 states.
Also: Breslin, 36, ran her first Badwater last year and finished in just over 42 hours. Her team was named Team Blue Elephant.
Extra: She is a former Marine.
Famous for: The 66-year-old Jones has started the Badwater race 11 times, the last time in 2016. His fastest finish was in 1997 when he clocked 29:10 to win the race by more than 6½ hours.
Also: He has logged more than 90,000 miles of running in his lifetime.
Extra: Jones had his hip resurfaced in 2015 rather than have a hip replacement. He ran a 100-mile race in 17:34:29 in 2016.
6. Yassine Diboun / Trainer and coach / Portland, Oregon
Famous for: Diboun owns Wy’east Wolfpack, which provides customized personal training as well as corporate wellness programs.
Also: This will be the first Badwater race for Diboun, 39. He will start with the 11 p.m. wave.
Extra: He was a basketball player in college. His father is from Morocco.
7. Tess Leono / Project analyst / Manila, Philippines
Famous for: The 50-year-old runner ran the 2016 Badwater and finished in 46:01:29.
Also: Last year, she was the overall female winner in five ultras, and the female age-group winner in another.
Extra: Leono paced fellow countryman Gerald Tobias in last year’s Badwater.
8. Kerri Kanuga / Real estate broker / Cayman Islands
Famous for: This will be the third consecutive Badwater start for the 48-year-old runner. She has finished her previous races in about 36 hours and change.
Also: She completed the ‘Ker-a-Thon in 2015 by running 106 miles and topping it with a 6-mile swim.
Extra: Kanuga is originally from western Canada.
9. Grant Maughan / Super yacht captain / Australia
Famous for: Won the Last Annual Vol State 500K (310 miles) in Tennesee last week in 3 days, 22 hours, 2 minutes and 59 seconds.
Also: The five-time Badwater competitor (he owns a best time of 24:43:08, and has finished second twice) puts the venture in adventure. Earlier this year, he scaled Mt. Everest just weeks after sailing in the Antarctic Sea.
Extra: The 54-year-old runner, known as the Dingofish Express, started running ultras seven years ago.
10. Pamela Chapman-Markle / Certified registered anesthetist / San León, Texas
Famous for: This will be her third straight start at the Badwater 135 for the 62-year-old runner.
Also: Has a best of 35:48:31 at Badwater. The first race of any kind (not even a 5K) was the Rocky Raccoon 100-mile run in 2011 because the 50-mile run was filled up. The 62-year-old runner finished in 28:45.
Extra: She was diagnosed with cancer at age 19.
11. Jacqueline Brown / Exercise physiologist / Saint Albans Bay, Vermont
Famous for: The 56-year-old runner returns after having run Badwater in 2005.
Also: Conducted a study at the 2012 Badwater race to research food and fluid intake in extreme heat.
12. Jared Fetterolf / Personal trainer / Dallas, Texas
Famous for: The 29-year-old runner has competed in Badwater since 2014, and owns a best of 30:39:39 (2016).
Also: He is a vegan. He has run about 50 ultras.
Extra: A former tennis player in college, he tried running to let off some steam and discovered a passion for the new sport.
13. Andrew Glaze / Firefighter/paramedic / Redlands, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 40-year-old runner.
Also: Has a best of 18:43:25 for 100 miles (2017 Coldwater Rumble).
Extra: He studied business at Skidmore College in Saratoga, N.Y.
14. Katy Anderson / Attorney / Australia
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 41-year-old from New South Wales.
Also: She finished the Western States 100 in 2017 in 27:44:33.
Extra: She was the female winner, and seventh overall, in the 240-kilometer Coast to Kosci Ultramarathon in Australia.
15. Shannon Farar-Griefer / Moeben founder/owner / Calabasas, California
Famous for: This will be the 10th Badwater for the 57-year-old extreme athlete. She owns a best of 42:50:42 (2009).
Also: She has two DNFs at Badwater.
Extra: Farar-Griefer was the first woman to “double” Badwater, which is finish the race, climb to Mt. Whitney and then run back to the finish line. She accomplished that feat in 2001.
Famous for: Wearing a jester’s hat in his races. At night, it is highlighted by lights.
Also: Known as The Jester, he has competed in the last seven Badwater races.
Extra: In 2014, he set a world record by completing 40 races of at least 100 miles.
Famous for: This will be her third straight start at Badwater, having finished in 2016 and 2017 with a best of 41:56:14 last year.
Also: She earned an art degree from Cal State Monterey Bay.
Extra: The 36-year-old Lindsey, a mother of two, suffers from a heart condition called arrhythmia.
18. Pam Smith / Pathologist / Salem, Oregon
Famous for: The 43-year-old Smith won the 2013 Western States 100. This will be her first time at Badwater.
Also: She began running when she was 15 and accompanied her father to a 5K race.
Extra: She started blogging about her ultras “because my friends and family were sick of hearing about it!”
19. Melanie Owen / Pharmaceutical researcher / Cincinnati, Ohio
Famous for: This marks the first Badwater 135 for the 48-year-old runner.
Also: This will be the first run over more than 100 miles for Owen.
Extra: Her running coach is Harvey Lewis, the 2014 Badwater champion.
20. Nick LaBoffe / Software developer / Cincinnati, Ohio
Famous for: He returns to Badwater after finishing his debut last year in 32:14:53.
Also: The 37-year-old runner has five, 100-mile races under his belt.
Extra: He plays in a folk-bluegrass band and a jazz-bluegrass band.
Famous for: Running coast to coast in 52½ days in setting new masters and grand masters records in 2008. His book, ‘Running on Empty,’ chronicles the journey.
Also: Ulrich is a four-time Badwater champion (1991, 1992, 1993 and 1996) who has run in a record 25 of the races. He has DNF’ed five times, including the last two years.
Extra: Ulrich is a Fourth of July baby, having been born on that date in 1951. Also, he had a doctor remove his toenails so they wouldn’t bother him in his ultras.
22. Michelle West / Attorney / Costa Mesa, California
Famous for: She is a two-time Badwater finisher (2015, 2017) with times within two minutes of each other.
Also: The 46-year-old lawyer says marathons are her favorite distance to run. She has a best of 22:31:19 in the 100-mile distance.
Extra: She earned her law degree from Pepperdine.
23. Eric Hunziker / Insurance / Cincinnati, Ohio
Famous for: This will be the 49-year-old runner’s debut at Badwater.
Also: He ran the Burning River 100 Miler in 17:09:06.
Extra: He is a graduate of Butler and Purdue universsities.
24. Ryan Montgomery / Student / Provo, Utah
Famous for: At age 24, he will be the youngest starter at Badwater this year.
Also: He graduated this past spring as a finance major at Brigham Young University. He ran and completed a marathon as a 14-year-old, high school freshman.
Extra: He got hooked on ultras while taking part in a 125-mile run through Bolivian mountains.
25. Amy Costa / Director of Eco Adventure / Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Famous for: Has completed four of the last five Badwater races, with a best of 30:36:44.
Also: The 53-year-old Costa has worked in outdoor education for more than 30 years, teaching rock climbing, camping and kayaking.
Extra: She was the female winner, and second overall finisher, of the 2014 Brazil 135.
26. Nyikolaj Roskovics / Financial analyst / Hungary
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 48-year-old Hungarian.
Also: He has run ultras in Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Hong Kong, France and Portugal.
Extra: His first ultra in the United States was the Keys 100 in Florida last year. He finished that race in 24:58:08.
27. Leslie Carboni / IT consultant / Sacramento, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 44-year-old runner.
Also: Her first ultra was the 2006 Way Too Cool 50K.
Extra: She finished the 2006 Western States 100 in 29:32.04.
28. Michael Jiménez / Golf caddy / Soledad, California
Famous for: The 44-year-old Jiménez is a full-time caddy at Pebble Beach.
Also: This will be his third time at Badwater, having finished in 2015 (28:59:51) and dropping out last year.
Extra: He has paced a couple of runners at Badwater in the past, including Oswaldo López. Years ago, he spent two years following the Grateful Dead across the country.
29. Kayla Delk / Family nurse practitioner / Greenville, Tennessee
Famous for: Running in ultras alongside her husband, Kevin Delk.
Also: The 31-year-old Delk has run and finished the last two Badwater races.
Extra: Her first ultra was a 50k race in West Virginia in 2014.
30. Kevin Delk / Radiologist / Greenville, Tennessee
Famous for: Running in ultras alongside his wife, Kayla Delk
Also: The 35-year-old Delk has finished Badwater with identical times as his wife.
Extra: His first ultra was a 50k race in West Virginia in 2014.
31. David Carder / UPS marketing director / Cumming, Georgia
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 55-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2010.
Extra: He has completed nine, 100-mile races, including the 2015 Western States.
32. Jennifer Nissen / Risk manager / Roanoke, Texas
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 32-year-old runner.
Also: She has three, 100-mile finishes, with a best of 23:29.
Extra: She has a marathon best of 3:55:18.
33. Gabriela Poapst / Dancer / San José, California
Famous for: This will be the 47-year-old runner’s Badwater debut. She has crewed for Phil Nimmo at Badwater.
Also: An ultra runner since 2013, she has completed three, 100-mile races.
Extra: Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, Poapst is a Mexican folklórico dancer. Her crew at Badwater will include Catra Corbett.
34. Richard Chas Kabanuck / Air Force pilot / Clovis, New México
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 34-year-old special operations pilot.
Also: His ultra debut was the 2011 Keys 100 Miler, which he completed in 28:05:11.
Extra: Kabanuck has ten, 100-mile races under his belt. His best time is 20:18:41 (2013 Arkansas Traveler).
Famous for: He won the Badwater title in 2014 with a time of 23:52:55.
Also: He has finished the last seven Badwater races.
Extra: The 42-year-old runner is coming off an attempt to break the Appalachian Trail run record, which he finished last week in 49 days and 14 hours. The record is 45 days.
36. Joshua Holmes / Founder of Run It Fast / Los Ángeles, California
Famous for: This will the fifth Badwater for the 40-year-old runner.
Also: His best time at Badwater is 32:57:15 in 2016.k
Extra: A native of Jackson, Tenn., Holmes fell in love with ultra running while a law student at Louisiana State.
38. Eric Spencer / Hedge fund executive / Coconut Grove, Florida
Famous for: This will be the third Badwater run for the 39-year-old runner.
Also: He has always had Badwater on his to-do list since his first ultra in 2012.
Extra: Has run eight, 100-mile races. He is often confused with another ultra runner with the same name and same age.
Famous for: Winning the 2010 Badwater in 24:44:48.
Also: This will be his sixth Badwater, but first since 2012.
Extra: Thirty-eight of his last 39 ultras have been in either Oregon or Washington state.
40. Marylou Corino / Health and physical education teacher / Canada
Famous for: This will be the second Badwater race for the 40-year-old Corino, who finished the event in 33:12:46 in 2013.
Also: She has completed 111 marathons and ultras.
Extra: Her first ultra was a 50k in 2010.
Famous for: The 51-year-old runner has completed all 10 Badwater races, starting with the 2008 run.
Also: He has a best of 27:43:32 (2014).
Extra: Sánchez is a former boxer who has raised funds for inner-city children in Sacramento.
42. Georgia Mitsiou / Civil servant / Greece
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 42-year-old mechanical engineer.
Also: Mitsiou has completed the Spartathlon in 2016 and 2017, with a best of 34:11:54.
Extra: She is raising funds for The Smile of the Child to help children with dental help. The site can be reached at www.hamogelo.gr/
43. Matt Barker / Resort manager / Palm Desert, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 43-year-old runner.
Also: He is general manager of the Marriott Vacation Club Shadow Ridge.
Extra: A native of North Carolina, he was named by Atlantic City Weekly as a Top 40 Under 40 in 2011.
44. Telma Ghazarian Altoon / Finance / Porter Ranch, California
Famous for: She will make her Badwater debut as the first female representing Armenia.
Also: Her first ultra was a 50k in 2014, and ran a 167-mile race in Utah that year.
Extra: She has studied at USC and UCLA. We don’t know which sports team she cheers for. She is 43.
45. Ángel Vega / Attorney / Gilbert, Arizona
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 45-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was a 12-hour run in 2010 where he covered 46.2 miles.
Extra: He completed the Western States 100 in 28:16:01 in 2015.
46. John Corey / High school principal / Cincinnati, Ohio
Famous for: This will be his third Badwater since 2014, all on even years, for the 50-year-old educator.
Also: His toughest challenge has been the three-stage, Chattanooga Mountains Stage Race in 2017 where he finished 24th among 76 finishers.
Extra: His charity is the Jay Fund, which helps children with cancer. The site can be reached at: tcjayfund.org.
47. Christy Johnson / Clinical social worker / Destin, Florida
Famous for: This will be the second Badwater for the 49-year-old runner.
Also: Her first ultra was a 50k in 2015.
Extra: Johnson has run a 100-mile race in 22:50:41.
48. Frank McKinney / Author / Delray Beach, Florida
Famous for: This will be the 11th race at Badwater for the 55-year-old runner.
Also: His best time at Badwater is 40:20:50. He has three DNFs.
Extra: McKinney’s first ultra was a 2004 100-mile race.
49. Karla Kent / Casino dealer / Las Vegas, Nevada
Famous for: She has started and finished every Badwater race since 2012, with a best of 40:24:35 in 2012.
Also: She has run more than 13 races of 100 miles or more, not including Badwater.
Extra: Born in Czechoslovakia, the 55-year-old Kent also studied psychology at UNLV.
Famous for: This will be the 10th start at Badwater for the 60-year-old runner. She has DNFs in two of the races, including last year.
Also: Her best time at Badwater is 40:59:21, which she achieved in 2011.
Extra: She did her first ultra, a 50k, in 2005. You can follow her running adventures at: www.cherylzwarkowski.com.
51. Kimberlie Budzik / Administrative / Friendswood, Texas
Famous for: She has run and completed six Badwater races since 2011, but did not run last year’s race.
Also: She ran her first marathon in Venice, Italy.
Extra: The 58-year-old runner began the sport in an effort to fit into a dress for her 20th high school reunion 20 years ago.
52. Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo / Consultant / Puerto Rico
Famous for: This will be the first Badwater run for the 52-year-old runner.
Also: She has three, 100-mile races under her belt, with a best time of 19:15:52 at the 2017 Hennepin Hundred.
Extra: She traveled to that 2017 race to focus on business because internet connection in Puerto Rico was bad due to Hurricane María.
53. Jessica Hardy / Flight attendant, nurse / Dana Point, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 35-year-old runner.
Also: Hardy took part in the relay Race Across the USA in 2015.
Extra: She completed the Javelina Jundred in 2016 in 24:47:19.
54. Samuel Kilpatrick / Her Majesty’s Forces / England
Famous for: Apart from his job, the 60-year-old runner will compete in his second Badwater race. He took part in 2012, when he finished in 38:07:20.
Also: Among the other ultras he has completed are Sparthathlon and the Grand Union Canal.
Extra: He won the UKA 100k championships in Australia in 2011 with a time of 10:26:13.
55. Luigi Dessy / Engineer / Puerto Rico
Famous for: This will be the fifth Badwater in the last five years for the 40-year-old runner.
Also: His best time at Badwater was 28:24:37 in 2014.
Extra: Like most Puerto Ricans, he has been battling to get his business and home life back on track following Hurricane María. That is why he is raising money for children in the island. Visit www.puertorico150.com.
56. Mark Matyazic / Entrepreneur / Irvine, California
Famous for: The 53-year-old runner has completed every Badwater race since 2011.
Also: His best time at Badwater was 26:24:42 in 2012.
Extra: He has run the Cañón de Cobre race in Chihuahua, México alongside Tarahumara runners.
57. David Coats / Pediatric ophthalmologist / Houston, Texas
Famous for: This will be the fifth start at Badwater for the 27-year-old runner. He has finished twice and dropped out of the race twice.
Also: His first 100-mile race was in 2009.
Extra: Coats finished the Western States 100 in 2010 in 29:43:29.
58. Don Reichelt / Race director / Littleton, Colorado
Famous for: This will be the 23-year-old runner’s debut at Badwater.
Also: He completed the Keys 100-mile race in 2017 in 16:31:25.
Extra: Reichelt has finished the Sparthathlon in Greece.
59. Will Glover / Sales account manager / Stuart, Florida
Famous for: This will be the second Badwater race for the 47-year-old runner, who took part in 2013.
Also: His first ultra was a 50k in Georgia in 2007.
Extra: He completed the Western States 100 in 2012 in 24:33:59.
60. Mandy Miller / Retired attorney / Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Famous for: The 56-year-old Miller returns to Badwater after a DNF in 2015 when she dropped out after the Darwin 90-mile checkpoint.
Also: She completed the Marathon des Sables, a 250-kilometer race, in 2009 in 49:32:47.
Extra: She was once an overweight law student at Northwestern before taking up running. She is originally from England.
61. Martin Gruebele / Scientist / Champaign, Illinois
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 54-year-old runner.
Also: He has run five, 100-mile races, with a best of 18:07:28 in Houston in 2017.
Extra: Born in Germany, he is a physical chemist and biophysicist.
62. Gilberto Toigo / Business owner / Brazil
Famous for: The 55-year-old runner will make his Badwater debut.
Also: He ran the Keys 100 Miler in 20:11:00 to finish 12th overall in May.
63. Mark Olson / Retired library media teacher / Covina, California
Famous for: At 71, he will be the oldest participant at Badwater this year.
Also: This will be his eighth Badwater, having started in 2009.
Extra: Olson has run the Western States 100 six times, the most recent in 2012.
64. Alex Scherz / Sports psychologist / Switzerland
Famous for: This will be the second time at Badwater for the 45-year-old runner, who last ran it in 2014.
Also: He has run 57 races of marathon distance or longer.
Extra: His racing has taken him to India, France, Germany, Australia and other countries.
65. Bob Hearn / Software / Portola Valley, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 52-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was a 50-mile run in 2008.
Extra: He ran the Western States 100 in 2014 in 23:33:48.
66. Hendra Wijaya / Businessman / Indonesia
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 45-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was a 100k race in Hong Kong in 2012.
Extra: He completed the Tor des Geants in Italy in 2017 in 128:59:01.
67: Steven Carr / Aerospace engineer / Hunstville, Alabama
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 51-year-old runner.
Also: He has run ten, 100-mile races since 2014, with a best time of 18:21:13.
68. David Green / Entrepreneur / Jacksonville Beach, Florida
Famous for: This will be the 54-year-old runner’s second time at Badwater after having run the race in 2012.
Also: Green has twice run the Brazil 135.
Extra: Green is the CEO of 110% Play Harder compression and recovery gear.
69. Steve Gordon / Financial planner / England
Famous for: The 49-year-old runner will make his Badwater debut this year.
Also: He is scheduled to run the Spartathlon this year.
70. Olov Berg / Consultant / Sweden
Famous for: The 27-year-old resident of Stockholm will make his Badwater debut.
Also: He has a best time of 25:17:16 for 100 miles.
Extra: He took part in the 2017 Ultraman World Championships in Hawaii. The event is made up of a 6.2-mile swim, 261.4-mile bike ride, and a 52.4-mile run.
71. Jodi Weiss / Practice leader nonprofit, professor / Washington, D.C.
Famous for: This will be the 48-year-old runner’s fourth Badwater.
Also: Her best time at Badwater is 41:25:26 in 2016.
Extra: You can follow her blog posts at: www.jodiweiss.net.
72. Jason West / Academic / Australia
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 46-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was a 100k race in 2012 in Australia, which he finished in 15:09:39.
Extra: West has four, 100-mile races under his belt as well as a 150-mile race.
73. Ronnie Delzer / Outside sales / The Woodlands, Texas
Famous for: This will be the 37-year-old runner’s debut at Badwater.
Also: His first ultra was a 2013 50k race, which he completed in 3:51:52.
Extra: Delzer has completed seven, 100-mile races. He has a best of 13:40:57.
74. Deborah King / Police officer / Scotland
Famous for: The 44-year-old runner will make her Badwater debut.
Also: She ran a 200-kilometer ultra in Perú in 2012 as a fundraiser.
75. Jason LeDoyen / Information technician / Cary, North Carolina
Famous for: He returns for his second Badwater this year.
Also: He has run 47 ultras, including seven at the 100-mile distance.
Extra: He ran 124.28 miles in a 48-hour Dreadmill Challenge in 2017.
Famous for: This will be the fourth Badwater start for the 41-year-old runner. She had a DNF last year.
Also: Her best at Badwater is 28:40:13 in 2016, when she was 10th overall.
Extra: On her website, www.brendaguajardo.com, she explains she hates green peas.
77. Sally McRae / Pro ultra runner, coach / Huntington Beach, California
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 39-year-old runner. She is sponsored by Nike.
Also: She has twice run the Western States 100, with a best of 20:27:33 in 2015.
Extra: She has run in Chile, Italy, New Zealand and France.
78. Simone Leo / Worker / Italy
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 39-year-old runner
Also: He has competed in the Spartathlon.
79. Alison Miller / Physical therapist / Fort Worth, Texas
Famous for: The 39-year-old runner will make her Badwater debut.
Also: She won the women’s portion of her first ultra, a 50-mile run in 9:41:25 in Texas.
Extra: Miller has three, 100-mile races under her belt.
80. Michael Peragine / Cost accounting manager / Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 37-year-old runner.
Also: He has won three, 100-mile races. His best time at that distance is 18:47:47.
Extra: Peragine won the Badwater Cape Fear 50k in 2015.
81. Gerald Tabios / Chauffer / Philippines
Famous for: This will be the fifth consecutive start at Badwater for the 48-year-old resident of Elmhurst, New York.
Also: His best Badwater time is 37:54:22.
Extra: He has completed more than 100 marathons and ultras.
82. Sunil Sharma / Running coach / India
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 36-year-old runner.
Also: In 2016, he took part in the 1,480-kilometer run called ‘The Great India Run.’
Extra: He has competed in the Brazil 135.
83. Michele Graglia / Coach/athlete / Los Ángeles, California
Famous for: This will be the 34-year-old runner’s second Badwater race.
Also: He finished the event in 34:00:10 in 2016.
Extra: A native of Italy, he ran 122 miles in a 24-hour run in April.
Famous for: The 59-year-old runner has a dozen Badwater races under his belt, with a best time of 32:22:58 in 2007.
Also: He is credited with 72 ultra races, including 10 Western States 100.
Extra: He studied business administration at Cal State Long Beach.
85. Patrick Hrabos / CPA / Sarasota, Florida
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 32-year-old runner.
Also: His first ultra was a 50-mile race in Florida, which he finished in 8:14:49.
Extra: Hrabos has run eight, 100-mile races. He has a best time of 16:34:55 in that distance.
86. Zandy Mangold / Photographer / Brooklyn, New York
Famous for: This is the first Badwater for the 44-year-old runner.
Also: He has five, 100-mile races to his credit.
Extra: Among the subjects he has photographed for media use are Bryan Cranston, Colin Quinn, and John Leguizamo. See his works at: www.zandymangoldnyc.com.
87. Sergey Ionov / Trader / England
Famous for: This will be the 30-year-old runner’s first Badwater.
Also: He won the Grand Union Canal, a 145-mile race in England, in 24:54:00 in 2017.
Extra: Born in Russia, he is an exotic equity derivatives trader at Morgan Stanley.
88. Pedro Cianfarani / Businessman / Brazil
Famous for: The 50-year-old runner makes his Badwater debut this year.
Also: He has been running ultras for 11 years.
89. Will Thomas / Real estate broker / Sequim, Washington
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 40-year-old runner.
Also: He is credited with 36 ultras, starting with a 50k in 2009.
Extra: Thomas finished the 2011 Western States 100 in 28:32:14.
90. Artur Kujawinski / Poland
Famous for: This will be the 42-year-old runner’s debut at Badwater.
Also: He has competed in the Spartathlon.
Extra: In 2008, he set up a 6-meter course around an indoor table and ran 1,538 laps to complete 10 kilometers in 2 hours, 25 minutes.
91. Bradford Lombardi / Carpenter, trainer / Jensen Beach, Florida
Famous for: This will be the sixth Badwater start for the 49-year-old runner. He did not finish his first race in 2012.
Also: He is credited with 80 ultras, starting with a 50k in 2010.
Extra: Lombardi has run 13, 100-mile races.
92. Grzegorz Gucwa / Civil engineer / Norway
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 44-year-old runner who was born in Poland.
Also: He has twice completed the Thames Path Ultra, a 100-mile event.
Extra: His company touts Gucwa as having a love for bridges. “Bridges are like people,” he said.
93. Chris Moroch / Motorsports (failure analyst) / Statesville, North Carolina
Famous for: This will be the 39-year-old runner’s Badwater debut.
Also: Five of his 13 ultra races are 100-mile events.
94. José Samaniego Montero / Sales manager / Spain
Famous for: The 33-year-old runner will make his Badwater debut.
Also: Among the 10 ultras he is credited with, is the 2017 Tors de Geants 330k. He finished that race in 130:08:05.
95. Brian Hill / Hospitality consultant / Fort Worth, Texas
Famous for: This will be the Badwater debut for the 44-year-old runner.
Also: He is credited with 69 ultras, starting with a 30-mile race in Canada in 1999.
Extra: He ran and finished the Western States 100 in 2014. His time was 26:05:04.
96. Andy Lohn / Database developer / Dayton, Minnesota
Famous for: This will be the 45-year-old runner’s first Badwater.
Also: His first of 13 ultras came in 2012 with a 50k. He has since run seven, 100-mile races.
Extra: He has crewed for Badwater champion Harvey Lewis.
97. Julius Iannitti / Accountant / Italy
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 47-year-old runner.
Also: He has completed the Spartathlon.
98. Russ Reinbolt / Emergency physician / La Jolla, California
Famous for: This will be the third Badwater start for the 53-year-old runner.
Also: He is credited with 32 ultras, starting in 2008.
Extra: He has three, 100-mile races; and, a pair of 200-mile events.
99. Tom Atwell / Teacher / San Diego, California
Famous for: This will be a Badwater debut for the 51-year-old runner.
Also: He has two, 100-mile races to his credit.
Extra: He is also a triathlete and lifelong surfer.
100. Micah Morgan / Nurse practitioner / Vestavia, Alabama
Famous for: This will be the first Badwater for the 35-year-old runner.
Also: She has run three, 100-mile runs. Her best time is 14:55:45 at the 2017 Daytona 100.
Extra: A softball player in high school, she stopped running marathons later because she couldn’t break the 3-hour time. That’s when she went into ultra distances.
