Pro boxing at the Save Mart Center in Fresno

On left, Andy Ruiz, of Las Vegas, NV, earned a unanimous decision over Kevin Johnson, of Neptune, New Jersey, after 10 rounds of their heavyweight bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018. Photo by Daniel Casarez/McClatchy Publications.
On right, Andy Ruiz, of Las Vegas, earned a unanimous decision over Kevin Johnson, of Neptune, New Jersey, after 10 rounds of their heavyweight bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
Santos Ortega, of Sacramento, Calif., earned a unanimous decision over Ivan Martino, of San Felipe, Mexico, after 4 rounds of super bantamweight bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018. Photo by Daniel Casarez/McClatchy Publications.
Santos Ortega, of Sacramento, Calif., earned a unanimous decision over Iván Martino, of San Felipe, México, after 4 rounds of super bantamweight bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
On right, Andy Vences, of San Jose, CA, lands a right to the face of Frank DeAlba, of Reading, PA, and earned a unanimous decision after a 10-round super featherweight bout for the WBC Continental Americas title at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018. Photo by Daniel Casarez/McClatchy Publications.
On left, Andy Vences, of San Jose, CA, lands a right to the face of Frank DeAlba, of Reading, PA, and earned a unanimous decision after a 10-round super featherweight bout for the WBC Continental Americas title at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
José Ramírez, on right, congratulates a fan who bid $12,000 for Ramírez’s WBC title belt during the bouts at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
On left, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, of Oxnard, won a unanimous decision over Juan Carlos Abreu, of Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic, after a 10-round welterweight match for the NABF title at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018. Photo by Daniel Casarez/McClatchy Publications.
On right, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, of Oxnard, won a unanimous decision over Juan Carlos Abreu, of Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic, after a 10-round welterweight match for the NABF title at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
Robert García watches the bouts at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.
On right, Ruben Rodriguez, of Indio, Calif., defeated Richard Howell, of Dallas, Texas, by unanimous decision after four rounds in their super lightweight bout held at the Save Mart Center on July 7, 2018. Photo by Daniel Casarez/McClatchy Publications
