Club Atlas Zorros, Águilas de América have a spirited visit to Fresno

FRESNO
Spirited Mexican Soccer League fanatic chanted, danced and even beat on drums in a hail of support for Club América and Club Atlas at Chukchansi Park last night.
Former U.S. national team player and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Omar González, now with Atlas Zorros, and Club América midfieler Joe Corona, also a former U.S. team player, didn’t disappoint the 10,767 fans supporting the Liga Mx experience.
Club América plays out of Estadio Azteca in México City; Club Atlas plays in Guadalajara.
Some fans came as far as Monterey County to see Club Atlas. Other locals from Visalia cheered and supported the Águilas de América, who have won 12 Mexican league titles.
“Club Atlas last won in 1951, but we’re still fans,” said Alex Serrato, who came to Fresno with his girlfriend, Ceci. The two have gone to México and Las Vegas to watch the rojinegros (Atlas) play.
According to Latin Entertainment CEO René Villanueva, players for the two popular Mexican clubs enjoy visiting the Central Valley.
