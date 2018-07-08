Kavaliauskas, Vences, Ruiz, Flores, Jr. each earn separate boxing victories; José Ramírez thanks fans

Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Andy Vences, Gabriel Flores, Jr. and Andy Ruiz all were victorious today (July 7) in their respective bouts Saturday (July 7) night at the Save Mart Center.
The first defense of the WBC super lightweight title for Avenal boxer, José Ramírez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian, was cancelled because opponent Danny O’ Connor didn’t make the required weight class. He spent at least one night in a Fresno Hospital for dehydration after supposedly trying to lose 2 pounds in water weight.
Ramírez thanked fans for buying tickets and later took to the ring to hand out his title belt to a fan, who had pledged $12,000 in auction with all proceeds going to Valley Children’s Hospital.
Edidijus Kavaliauskas, a 2008 and 2012 Olympian for Lithuania, defeated Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu in the evening’s 10-round main event televised on ESPN.
Kavaliauskas earned a unanimous decision from the three judges to retain the NABF (North American Boxing Federation) welterweight title. He remains undefeated at 20-0 with 16 knockouts. Abreu dropped to 21-4-1 with 19 knockouts.
“I’m ready for all of the big names. I give 200 percent in the gym and I will always give my best in the ring,” Kavaliauskas told Top Rank officials.
Andy Vences, of San José, California, earned a unanimous decision over Frank DeAlba, of Reading, PA, after 10 rounds for the WBC (World Boxing Council) Continental Americas title.
The announcement of the decision on the closely-contested bout was met with boos from fans, who also sounded off during Vences’ interview with ESPN after the bout.
“I felt this was a good learning experience for me. He was a very sharp fighter and he kept making adjustments all throughout the fight. I was trying to get the knockout, but at the same time, I was following the game plan. We fell just a little bit short of that. Now we will move on. We are not looking back. We move forward to bigger fights,” said Vences, who also told the audience, “I don’t know why you’re booing.”
Vences improves to 21-0-1, while DeAlba dropped to 22-4-2 with 9 knockouts.
Gabriel Flores, Jr., a Stockton 18-year-old lightweight, remains undefeated at 9-0 with 5 knockouts after defeating James De Herrera, of College Station, Texas. De Herrera dropped to 4-4 with 3 knockouts.
“I believe I did good on this fight, but I could’ve done way better,” said Flores, Jr.
Heavyweight Andy Ruiz, of Las Vegas, improved to 31-1 with 20 knockouts after his 10-round unanimous victory over Kevin Johnson, of Neptune, New Jersey. Johnson dropped to 32-10-1 with 16 knockouts.
“I still need some work, but having these 10 rounds was a good experience,” said Ruiz.
Super bantamweight from Sacramento Santos Ortega earned a unanimous decision after 4 rounds over Iván Martino, of San Felipe, México. Ortega earned his second victory as a professional at 2-0 with 1 knockout, while Martino dropped to 2-2 with 2 knockouts.
Rubén Rodríguez, of Indio, improved to 3-0 with 1 knockout after his 4-round super lightweight victory over Richard Howell, of Dallas, Texas. Howell dropped to 2-2-2 with 1 knockout.
Joseph Adorno, ,of Allentown, PA, defeated Guadalupe De León, of Mission, Texas, in round 3 of a scheduled 6-round super featherweight contest. Adorno improved to 8-0 with 8 knockouts, while De Leon drops to 9-16-1 with 5 knockouts.
