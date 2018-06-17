Fresno County edges City for second-straight victory in annual all-star football game

A single touchdown was the difference the County team needed for a 10-5 victory over City in the 64th annual City/County All-Star Football Game.
The first half of play resulted in a pair of 3-point kicks for each all-star Fresno County squads in the Friday (June 15) game played at Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High School.
The single touchdown came from Central High defensive end Marcus Washington, who rushed within City’s 5-yard line to give the County squad a 10-3 advantage near the end of regulation. A safety given up by the County team added two points to City’s tab for the eventual 10-5 final score capping this season’s game that pits seniors from throughout the Fresno area.
Former Coalinga High lineman Isaiah helped the blue-jersey County team to its second-consecutive victory over City. Prior to last year’s County win, the City squad had won four-straight all-star games.
Vargas, a former team captain at Coalinga High, celebrated with teammates in his final game prior to suiting up for West Hills College this fall.
He graduated just over a week ago, he had plans on entering Fresno State University, but the 17-year-old, 6-foot-1, 260-pound offensive lineman recently changed his mind.
“I decided to stay home. I’ll go and play at West Hills (College) Hopefully I’ll transfer to Fresno State from there,” said Vargas, “I want to be a registered nurse.”
Vargas said his inspiration for college and nursing comes from his mother, a health clinic worker.
He was Coalinga’s varsity team captain and a two-time West Sierra League all-team selection. He suited up for Coalinga his junior and senior seasons after transferring from Faith Christian Academy (Coalinga).
For both schools, Vargas participated on the basketball team all four years, and, for one season, in the shot put and discus events in track and field squads.
“It was a little too close. I was very happy to have all the experience. We made a super team, and it was very cool,” said Vargas of his County teammates.
Voted MVP for the City squad is Imanol Arredondo, a -17-year-old running back from his former Caruthers High School. Trent Lindsey, a linebacker standout from Clovis North High School, was voted MVP for the City squad.
Arredondo helped his Caruthers team win this season’s valley championship. Arredondo scored three touchdowns in the Division V championship victory over Firebaugh. Caruthers lost in the state southern regional game at Orange.
Arredondo finished the season at the 12-1 Caruthers with approximately 1,700 rushing yards. Arredondo established the record for touchdowns in a single season, 34.
“We just made a big play to pump our team up. It was a gain like 50 yards we gained on that one play,” said Arredondo on the City/County squad.
Arredondo, who played soccer and baseball for Caruthers, will study law enforcement and criminology in college.
He posed for photos with City MVP Lindsey. Lindsey, who is headed to play football for Claremont McKenna College, was also a standout wrestler for Clovis North. Lindsey, who graduated as a California Scholastic Federation (CSF) lifetime member for good grades, is also an all-team honors in the Tri-River Athletic Conference (TRAC) prior to graduation.
Comments