Republic FC defeat Fresno Foxes 1-0 in Highway 99 Derby

José “Chiva” Cuevas would have better celebrated his belated 28th-birthday with a Highway 99 victory over rival Sacramento Republic FC.
Dubbed as the Battle for Highway 99, Cuevas and the Fresno Foxes hosted USL 2010 champion at Chukchansi Park last night (June 13) hoping for a home victory.
But it was the Republic players who were left celebrating a 1-0 victory.
Luis Espino Vázquez, a midfielder from Coahuila, México, scored the lone goal of the evening in the 37th minute. The Foxes had prime opportunities in the final minutes of the second half of play, but were unsuccessful.
“Some of the guys, it’s their old club, yes, a win would have really felt good. Ever since it was Fuego, there’s been a rivalry. It puts some pressure on us,” said midfielder Cuevas, who was greeted by his wife, Ashley Tenn with the couple’s 7-month young daughter, Aliyana Cuevas.
“I turned 29 yesterday (June 12). I feel old now.”
Fresno midfielder Agustín Cazárez once suited up for the Sacramento Republic. While he greeted some of his former teammates, he admits a victory would have been appreciated.
“It was nice to see some old teammates and catch up,” said Cazarez.
“Overall I thought we played well today. For sure, yes, not allowing that first half goal, I thought it was some pretty sloppy defending on us on rebounding. If we could have tightened up on that, things would have been different.”
Fresno is 11th with a record of 3-5 with 7 ties among the 16 teams in the Western Conference. The Republic is in third place at 8-3-4.
Fresno hosts No. 5 Swope Park Rangers from on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Chukchansi Park.
Comments