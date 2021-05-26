“We believe in you, Bulldogs. Enough to bet on you.”

Editor’s note: This is the text of Dr. Lynda Resnick’s address at the Fresno State commencement ceremonies held May 14-16. She is vice-chair and co-owner of The Wonderful Company.

Fresno State classes of 2020 and 2021. Hello, Bulldogs!

You did it! You should be proud. Like so many college graduates before you, you worked through late nights, challenging classes, and brutal coursework. But unlike any grads before you, you did it in the middle of a global pandemic. You did it while our country suffered unprecedented political strife. You did it while witnessing strained race relations daily in the media and close to home. You did it while managing social isolation, inconsistent internet, and the needs of your family. This is no small feat. When your family says they’re proud of you, it’s not an empty platitude.

Yes, you did it. And you are about to do so much more.

You, the children of the Central Valley, have demonstrated a special resilience, passion, and innate determination that makes me so honored and humbled to address all of you. I know how excited you are to start your new lives. To start doing things your own way.

So, as you stand at the threshold between observing the world and remaking it, I want to tell you what everyone my age should say to you today:

I AM SORRY.

I am deeply sorry for the world my generation is leaving you.

We were handed the greatest society in human history, and we ran it into the ground.

We treated the planet like an ashtray. We shielded our eyes as we walked past the sight of poverty. We shrugged our shoulders at the health of our people. We sighed at systemic racism. We kicked the can down the road as our roads crumbled.

But there is hope. As we speak, the government is sending out checks to those in need.

The new infrastructure bill in Washington will give jobs to millions as we rebuild our highways, bridges, and dams. And the president is working toward a more fair and just society, protecting our Dreamers, and creating a path to immigration.

But the government can’t do it all alone. Trust me. It needs help. So, to you graduates who have accomplished so much under such extraordinary circumstances, I am about to ask you to do something else.

Please save the world.

Oh, I know what some of you are thinking: “Do I look like Bill Gates?” And others are thinking: “I spent the last 16 years of my life in school, now I’ve got to save the planet?”

And still others are thinking: “Lynda, I can’t even get more than 20 views on TikTok.”

I get it. You have jobs to find, places to see, relationships to build, horizons to chase, and a bucket list of experiences you’ve put off for years.

But I think you’re up to it. I believe that you’re the generation that can live your lives and save the world. You’ve already proven it. Last year, 66% of your generation donated to a cause. And this was even though most of you are still in school or just starting in life and may not have many resources to share. By comparison, I’m embarrassed to say that only 54% of my generation – the Baby Boomers – donated to charities.

Not OK, Boomers.

But your generation has the smarts, you are resilient, you are compassionate, and you are strong. Sixty-two percent of you are the first in your family to go to college. You’ve already achieved something historic.

In recent years, my husband Stewart and I, through Wonderful Education, have helped send 338 students to Fresno State. We love this school; we have marveled at the sight of Fresno State alumni going out into the world and helping to change it for the better. And many past graduates have returned to the Valley and put their good education to work, right here at home.

We believe in you, Bulldogs. Enough to bet on you.

Have you heard of the butterfly effect? Sixty years ago, a meteorologist’s computer model revealed that something as tiny as the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil might start a ripple effect that ultimately causes a tornado in Texas.

In other words, tiny things can have enormous consequences. This is also true of actions. Selfless acts can start a domino effect that cascades upward and outward and does tremendous good.

Stewart and I flap our proverbial wings as much as possible. We own a healthy food company that produces Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, and POM Wonderful pomegranates, all grown right here in the Central Valley. We also own FIJI Water, but as you know, that doesn’t grow on trees.

I came to the Valley 12 years ago to the little town of Lost Hills and fell in love with the people and the place. I saw spirit and determination. I saw families who love and protect one another, no matter what. But I also saw needs that weren’t being met, and potentials going unfulfilled. So, we decided to plant our philanthropic work here.

We partnered with the community to see where we could best apply our talents, resources, and passions.

And our employees’ children needed access to quality education. So, we opened two Wonderful College Prep Academy campuses: One in Delano and one in Lost Hills. And today, we support 165 other public schools throughout the region.

The population was suffering from high diabetes rates. So, we were motivated to open four free health care clinics in the area.

Our work is never done, because community building is a pursuit, not just a goal.

We could perform our good works in education, health and wellness, and community

building anywhere. Lord knows there is need wherever you look. But we chose the

Central Valley of California because this is where our employees live and work and this is where their children go to school. This is our community, too. It’s why we set a simple goal: Ending generational poverty in the Central Valley.

We want you graduates to work side by side with us, flapping your wings with small, selfless acts, creating the ripple effect that will save the world.

Today, we are establishing a $1 million fund to pay you for doing community service. It’s called The Wonderful Butterfly Project, and it’s solely for you, graduates of the Fresno State classes of 2020 and 2021. You will have the opportunity to volunteer for two days at the nonprofit of your choice. And when you do, we will send you a check for $500.

We will make this funding available to the first 2,000 of you who enroll. In total, it will generate 32,000 hours of volunteer work for our local communities. Can you imagine how powerful that will be?

Think hard about your neighborhood. What organizations could use your help? Where could your time and talents make someone else’s world a little bit better? The possibilities are endless. And best of all, you don’t need job experience to save the world, you just need the passion to do it. And one of the things I admire most about your generation is truly how much you care.

It’s inspiring to see students like you recognizing needs in their community and taking action to meet them. Let me share a few examples.

Alicia Olivarez, a UC Berkeley grad who returned to Fresno, helped build an innovative nonprofit called 99Rootz that organizes young people in communities along Highway 99 to participate in social action.

She also co-manages a cultural arts space called Fres.Co that gives women of color and other underserved people a place to share their artistic gifts with the community.

Clovis high school student Jai Mehrotra-Varma started a free tutoring service to help “struggling students who may need extra resources but can’t afford them.” He created tutornirvana.com and now works with other student tutors to help people in over 23 states achieve academic success.

Eliza Jane Palau, a member of the Fresno State class of ’21, volunteered to plant trees for Tree Fresno, a group that so far has planted more than 50,000 trees in the Central Valley. Eliza kept getting more involved, preparing grant proposals, coordinating community planting events, and becoming a Climate Change intern.

From nurturing artists to tutoring children to saving the environment, your generation is making a difference.

I invite you to join them. Go to your place of worship, your YMCA, your library, or your local community center. Or go online and let your imagination soar. Do you like to coach, to cook, to build, to dance? Maybe after a year in quarantine, you’ve realized you’re happier talking to animals than people. That’s okay. You’re not alone.

Whatever your interest, I promise you there is an organization that can use your talents.

But don’t worry, our website will help you find many great local opportunities. We know from experience that local philanthropy lasts. When you serve in the same place that you live, you build momentum, movements, and relationships that make an indelible mark on your community. Never underestimate the powerful impact you can have in your own backyard.

Recently, in Kern County, organizers invited community members to clean up the Kern River for a day. High school students joined retirees and families with their children.

One hundred and fifty residents showed up to invest in their community. That’s how you start a movement.

Now here’s the best part about getting involved: It feels so good. I spent the first 50 years of my working career in business. But I assure you, nothing I did then gives me the joy I now get from philanthropy. It turns out that giving to others is also giving to yourself. And as corny as it sounds, I found myself and my reason for being when I found Lost Hills.

We hope that this $1 million gift to your classes will inspire you. We’re pretty sure that after experiencing the joy of giving back first-hand, you’ll want to make it a habit.

To get involved, go to the website we set up: wonderfulbutterflyproject.com. You’ll find all the details along with great ideas of where to volunteer locally.

So, let’s put our Butterfly Project to the test. Flap your wings, kick up dust, and bring a tornado of change down on anyone who tells you that it’s impossible to fix the world.

You’re the ones who will remake our world. You are the ones who saw stagnation and hopelessness and rose to the challenge. And you are the ones who will take to the air and inspire us all to fly higher once again.

Congratulations, classes of 2020 and 2021. Now, get out there and spread your wings!